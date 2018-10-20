Tribes plan security upgrades at truck stop after attack
FORT HALL (AP) — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes say they’ll improve security at an Idaho truck stop where a trucker from Missouri was beaten by an unknown attacker who pried open the locked door of the trucker’s cab as he slept.
The Idaho State Journal reports in a story on Thursday that the tribes will work to improve lighting, surveillance equipment and security.
Amos Phillips of Camdenton, Missouri, was sleeping inside his cab at a Fort Hall, Idaho, truck stop on Sept. 2. Someone broke in, demanded money and beat Phillips with rocks in his fists.
Phillips suffered a broken nose, broken cheekbones and a blood clot on his brain.
Fort Hall Police Chief Pat Teton says police found a baseball cap that’s been sent to the Idaho State Lab for testing.
Idaho music festival promotor files for bankruptcy
IDAHO FALLS (AP) — The organizer of a rock music festival who sold tickets for the August event that never took place has filed for bankruptcy without reimbursing some ticket holders.
The Post Register reports that Ron Heyrend filed for bankruptcy protection last week in federal court in Pocatello.
Heyrend says he canceled the festival planned in Idaho Falls after an investor pulled funding at the last minute.
Court documents say Heyrend owes about $123,000.
A Tennessee company that books entertainers has filed a lawsuit against Heyrend seeking more than $25,000.
Refunds for tickets have been inconsistent. Two-day passes sold for $99.
Forage reserve created in eastern Idaho for livestock
AMERICAN FALLS (AP) — Federal authorities say a reserve forage area in eastern Idaho for livestock displaced by wildfires, drought or other problems will be available next summer.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management says the 345-square-mile reserve northwest of American Falls is intended to feed sheep and cattle forced off other grazing areas.
BLM spokeswoman Sarah Wheeler tells the Capital Press in a story on Thursday that the reserve gives livestock producers an option to still make a living when things get tough.
Wheeler says a wildfire can keep livestock off federal public lands for several years.
The federal agency says the reserve is in an area that includes old homesteads and other areas previously seeded with crested wheatgrass.
