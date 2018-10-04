Reno chef Estee buys Basque restaurant in Gardnerville
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — An acclaimed Reno chef has purchased a famous Basque restaurant and pub in Gardnerville.
The Reno Gazette Journal reports Mark Estee (ESS’-tee) bought the Overland Restaurant & Pub in the historic former Overland Hotel on Oct. 1.
It marks the 12th restaurant Estee has owned or operated in the Truckee Meadows in the last 16 years. He currently owns the Liberty Food & Wine Exchange in Reno and The Union Eatery Taphouse Coffee in Carson City.
The Overland Hotel south of Carson City was one of several rooming houses built in the late 19th and early 20th centuries in Northern Nevada to accommodate immigrant sheep herders. It dates to 1902.
Elvira Cenoz retired from the Overland in September 2014 after nearly 50 years. Earlier that year, the Park family purchased the Overland and subsequently opened the Overland Restaurant & Pub.
Nevada DUI offenders must install alcohol-sensing car locks
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Drivers across Nevada arrested on DUI charges must now install a device that measures their blood alcohol concentration if they want to get back behind the wheel.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports a new law took effect Monday that requires all people in the sates arrested on a DUI charge to install an ignition interlock device on their vehicle before they are eligible to have their driving privileges reinstated.
Once the device is in place, a driver must blow into it each time they want to drive. If it detects even a trace of alcohol, the vehicle won’t start.
The device also contains a camera to help ensure the person blowing into it is the one behind the wheel.
Remains found in Idaho identified as missing Montana woman
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities have identified the human remains discovered by a hunter in a remote area of north Idaho as a 27-year-old Montana woman who went missing last year.
The Spokesman-Review reports Mirissa Serrano of Lolo, Montana, went missing in September 2017, prompting a search of the Lakeview area at the southeast tip of Lake Pend Oreille in Idaho.
The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office has labeled the case as a homicide.
The hunter discovered the remains last month near a mountain access road that traces the southeastern shoreline of the lake.
Serrano was last seen with a 62-year-old man who she traveled with from Montana to Idaho. The man is currently incarcerated after being charged as a felon in possession of a firearm.
