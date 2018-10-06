Background checks cited as problem for child care providers
IDAHO FALLS (AP) — Daycare operators in some eastern Idaho cities say a state crackdown involving stricter child care rules has led to staffing shortages.
Child care facility owners say a new rule forbids unlicensed child care workers from being on the property until a background check is complete. That can take two weeks.
Holly Jackson owns Creations of a Child in Idaho Falls. She tells the Post Register that potential workers don’t want to wait that long to get a paycheck and go elsewhere.
Idaho Falls City Clerk Kathy Hampton says hard-to-read fingerprints, the number of legal jurisdictions an applicant has lived in and heavy workloads for city staff can contribute to the length of time it takes to complete background checks.
Jackson says high turnover rates make it challenging to maintain minimum staffing requirements.
Attorney: Take death penalty off table in N. Idaho case
SANDPOINT (AP) — A defense attorney says a man charged with first-degree murder in northern Idaho shouldn’t face the death penalty due to his young age.
The Bonner County Daily Bee reports that attorney R. Keith Roark filed a motion Thursday in 1st District Court on behalf of Jacob Coleman.
Coleman was 19 when authorities say he stabbed to death 22-year-old cab driver Gagandeep Singh in Kootenai in August 2017. Singh had picked him up at the Spokane International Airport and drove him to Idaho. Coleman has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.
Roark contends that the 8th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution eliminates the death penalty for Coleman or a life sentence without parole. The 8th Amendment prohibits governments from imposing cruel and unusual punishments.
Eek! Non-native venomous spider found living in Ore.
OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — The types of venomous spiders residing in Oregon have doubled.
State officials confirm that a brown widow spider — usually found in South Africa, Florida and Southern California — has recently been found living in Oregon City, in the northwestern part of the state. It’s not clear how it arrived or if there are more.
Tom Valente of the Oregon Department of Agriculture tells The Oregonian/OregonLive there’s no reason to panic, but residents should be cautious.
State officials want residents to search their homes and other areas for brown widows. The spiders are brown and have a distinctive orange hourglass on the underside of their abdomen.
Oregon already has black widow spiders. Bites from either spider can cause fever and muscle spasms.
Valente says brown widows are subtropical and that Oregon’s cold weather will likely kill them.
Wyoming animal shelter boss quits after dog pepper-sprayed
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The head of the Cheyenne Animal Shelter has resigned after pepper spray was used on a dog that wasn’t threatening anyone.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported Friday that Chief Executive Officer Bob Fecht had stepped down.
Police said Fecht instructed an animal control officer to use pepper spray on the 8-month-old pit bull mix on Sept. 5 while another officer held the animal. The dog had bitten a shelter employee the day before, but police said it was not a threat at the time it was sprayed. It was euthanized the next day.
Police recommended animal abuse charges against Fecht and the two officers. Prosecutors said their actions didn’t meet the standards of the crime.
Fecht was serving a 60-day unpaid suspension. He previously expressed regret in a public statement.
