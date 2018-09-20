Idaho city seeks volunteers to scare off crowds of crows
NAMPA (AP) — City officials in Idaho are looking for volunteers to help ward off what has become a local sign of fall: The arrival of roughly 10,000 crows to the city of Nampa.
Nampa Chief of Staff Robert Sanchez tells Boise television station KTVB that he expects the annual migration of crows to start in the next week or two. The birds congregate around businesses downtown, creating a public health hazard with their droppings and sometimes breaking tree branches because of their combined weight.
Sanchez is looking for volunteers to help track when and where the crows show up to roost, and to use noisemakers and hand-held laser devices to scare the crows away.
The animals are protected by the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act, so the city takes only non-lethal approaches to crow control.
Oregon man dies in accident at Idaho mill
FRUITLAND (AP) — Authorities say a man died Wednesday after he was crushed under some equipment being unloaded at a southwestern Idaho mill.
Payette County Coroner Keith Schuller says 60-year-old Richard Foss of Prineville, Oregon, was making a delivery to Woodgrain Millwork in Fruitland, Idaho when he was crushed by some equipment he was unloading.
The Fruitland Police Department says emergency responders were called to the mill just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Foss was not responsive but was still breathing when officers and paramedics arrived, but he died from his injuries after he was transported to a local hospital.
