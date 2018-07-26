Grizzly relocated to grow numbers in northwest Montana
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — A young bruin has been relocated to northwest Montana to boost the sparse population of grizzly bears in the Cabinet-Yaak Mountains.
The Flathead Beacon reports it’s the 20th bear to join the region near the Montana-Idaho border under an augmentation program that began in 1990.
It had been two years since another bear was added to the ecosystem.
The latest bear did not have any prior conflicts with humans.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service captured the bear in a remote area in the Stillwater National Forest. The young, male bear was introduced to his new home July 21.
The augmentation program began in response to a diminishing grizzly population.
Biologists say there were fewer than 15 grizzlies in the Cabinet-Yaak in 1988.
Bus driver denies charges he used meth in school buses
POLSON, Mont. (AP) — A northwestern Montana school bus driver has pleaded not guilty to possessing meth and using the drug in school buses, leaving residue that could endanger children.
KERR-AM reports 54-year-old Scott William Johnson of St. Ignatius pleaded not guilty Thursday to possession and distribution of dangerous drugs and endangering the welfare of children.
Johnson was arrested in May after an informant reported buying meth from Johnson and using it in the bus storage barn as well as in the athletics bus. Prosecutors say the bus barn, the athletics bus and a yellow bus all tested positive for meth.
District Judge Kim Christopher scheduled Johnson’s trial for Nov. 26.
Competency exam ordered for Nevada church shooting suspect
FALLON, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada judge has ordered a mental examination to determine whether the man accused of fatally shooting a fellow congregation member at a Mormon church is competent to stand trial for murder.
The Lahontan Valley News reports John O’Connor’s lawyers requested the competency exam Thursday during a hearing in justice court in rural Fallon about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Reno.
O’Connor is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of longtime Fallon volunteer firefighter Charles E. “Bert” Miller during Sunday’s services.
He’s also accused of battery and assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting of Miller’s brother from Utah and for pointing the handgun at another man.
Judge Mike Richards said the evaluation should take 30 days and expects O’Connor back in court in about 45 days.
Oregon officials consider limiting opioid prescriptions
BEND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials say a proposed change to the state’s Medicaid program aims to reduce the overprescribing of opioids, which has caused an epidemic of overdoses.
The Bulletin reported Wednesday that the proposed change would limit coverage for five broad chronic pain conditions to 90 days of opioid pain relievers.
It would also taper off patients who have been taking opioids long-term from those medications within a year.
In turn, it would introduce alternative treatments previously unavailable to Oregon Health Plan members.
Many chronic pain patients have voiced opposition against the proposal.
They say the proposed alternative treatments don’t work for everybody.
They believe the decision to limit opioid medications should be made by their doctors, not a government agency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.