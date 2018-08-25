Idaho man pleads guilty in Corona Arch graffiti case
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Federal prosecutors say an Idaho man has pleaded guilty to defacing a sandstone arch near Moab by scrawling graffiti on the rock feature.
Ryan Bird Andersen entered his plea Friday in federal court in Salt Lake City.
As part of a plea agreement, the 45-year-old Idaho Falls man will pay a $1,000 fine and restitution of nearly $860 to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management for the damage done at Corona Arch.
Andersen also agreed to release a statement advocating the responsible use of public lands.
U.S. Attorney John Huber said Friday that Andersen’s conduct was troubling and that people travel from around the world to visit Utah’s spectacular sites.
Prosecutors say Andersen’s guilty plea will be held in abeyance for 18 months. During that time, he’s prohibited from entering or using any federal public land.
Montana residents allowed to return home after fire threat
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Montana have allowed residents to return home a day after ordering evacuations because of a threatening wildfire.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office ordered the evacuations on Thursday for about a dozen homes 13 miles north of Libby. On Friday, the sheriff’s office rescinded the order, but warned the residents to be ready to leave again.
The lightning-caused Gold Hill Fire in the Kootenai National Forest had burned about 5 square miles and was 1 percent contained on Saturday.
It’s one of several fires burning in northwestern Montana. To the east, in Glacier National Park, the Boundary Fire near the Canadian border has led to the closure of most of Canada’s Waterton Lakes National Park. Another fire burning near Lake McDonald has destroyed homes and forced evacuations.
Wyoming deer herd rebounds after devastating winter
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Range’s herd of mule deer is rebounding after the devastating winter of 2016-2017 that killed 40 percent of the animals.
Researchers and wildlife officials say that with fewer deer competing for food, the remaining members of the herd are fatter, their fawns weigh on average a pound more and there are fewer stillborn fawns.
Doug McWhirter of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department says the bottom line is that more is not always better.
The Star-Tribune reports that thousands of mule deer carcasses dotted the landscape after record snow fell from Jackson to Green River in the 2016-2017 winter.
The herd, which peaked at about 50,000 animals in the early 1990s, was around 30,000 before that winter and struggling to grow in part because of the lack of available food.
Burning Man organizers stressing the importance of consent
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The #MeToo movement is making its way to Burning Man.
The Reno Gazette Journal reports organizers are reminding attendees that just because the counter-culture festival in the Nevada desert is known for occasional nudity and kinky landmarks like the “Orgy Dome,” it doesn’t mean it’s a free-for-all when it comes to touching or non-consensual sex.
Burning Man spokesman Jim Graham says the festival’s on-site Sexual Assault Services department receives five and 20 reports of alleged sexual assault each year. The organization is doing more to educate participants about consent, what it means and what it applies to.
This year, ticketholders received an email reminding them that consent is needed not just for sex, but for any kind of touching, gifting (including food and drink) and also photography.
Former Spokane cop gets life sentence after rape conviction
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A former Spokane police sergeant convicted of sexually assaulting a female police officer during a drunken house party has been sentenced to life in prison.
Gordon Ennis received the sentence Friday in Spokane County Superior Court and must serve seven years before becoming eligible for parole.
A jury in March convicted Ennis of second-degree rape following a two-week trial that detailed heavy drinking at a party at an officer’s home three years ago.
Judge Maryann Moreno told Ennis that his victim had a love and passion for law enforcement at the start of her career that Ennis betrayed. Ennis at the sentencing apologized to the victim, for letting down his family and friends, and for tarnishing the reputation of the police agency.
