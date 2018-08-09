Company drops appeal in case over fatal 2016 trench collapse
BOISE (AP) — A construction company has dropped its appeal of a report finding negligence in a fatal trench collapse in Boise that killed two workers.
The Idaho Statesman reported Thursday that the fatal collapse in 2016 also injured a third employee of Hard Rock Construction.
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration found that the company’s hands-off approach to worker safety and rush to finish the job contributed to the deadly incident.
The government agency had proposed fining the construction company about $77,000 for failing to protect its employees, but the company appealed. Hard Rock later dropped its appeal in March.
The company’s lawyer did not respond to a message from the Boise paper seeking comment this week.
It’s unknown whether the U.S. Attorney’s Office will pursue criminal charges over the incident.
Oregon mom, son drop lawsuit over transgender bathroom use
ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon woman and her son have dropped a lawsuit that sought to mandate that students use bathrooms matching their gender at birth.
The News-Review reports the lawsuit was filed in May against the Sutherlin School District in southwestern Oregon. The mother argued that her son — identified as “T.B” in the lawsuit — was embarrassed when a transgender student walked into the boys’ bathroom while he was using a urinal.
Attorney Ray Hacke says his clients dropped the lawsuit because recent court decisions in similar cases haven’t gone their way, and the district had agreed to improve privacy in the school bathrooms, including providing walls around urinals and showers.
