Former Plummer school teacher sentenced in child porn case
COEUR D’ALENE (AP) — A former fifth-grade school teacher was sentenced to one and a half years in prison with credit for six months of time served in exchange for pleading guilty to two counts of having child porn.
The Coeur d’Alene/Post Falls Press reports Saturday that Jeremy R. Campbell must register as a sex offender upon his release.
The 35-year-old teacher was in his first year teaching at Plummer-Worley School District when he was charged.
He has previously taught at Fernan Elementary School in Coeur d’Alene and John Brown Elementary School in Rathdrum.
Campbell was determined to be at a low risk of reoffending and could get out of prison as early as August 2019.
Lawyer: Boise mass stabbing suspect needs to be committed
BOISE (AP) — Attorneys representing the man accused of killing a 3-year-old child and wounding eight others in a mass stabbing at an Idaho apartment complex say he needs to be committed to a state hospital for mental health treatment.
The Idaho Statesman reports that prosecutors and defense lawyers said Friday that efforts to complete a court-ordered mental health evaluation of Timmy Kinner Jr. have stalled.
Fourth District Court Judge Nancy Baskin ordered a mental competency evaluation at Kinner’s Sept. 5 court appearance. But prosecutors say Kinner hasn’t cooperated with the psychologist who is attempting to complete the assessment.
Baskin said Friday both sides must agree on a psychiatrist who will help determine if Kinner needs mental health treatment before his case can move forward.
Kinner is charged with murder in the death of Ruya Kadir and eight counts of aggravated battery in connection with the June 30 attack in Boise.
Wyo. firefighters keep blaze south of highway
PINEDALE, Wyo. (AP) — Firefighters in western Wyoming say a wildfire has grown but remains south of a highway thanks to improved fire lines in the area.
The fire has destroyed 55 homes and forced the evaluation of about 500 rural residents. It has burned about 90 square miles near Grand Teton National Park since it was first reported Sept. 15. Firefighters reported Saturday that it was about 40 percent contained.
They estimate 1,160 personnel have been fighting the fire, with a special focus on the southwest side of the blaze in hopes of protecting homes.
Firefighters also have been shoring up fire lines to keep the flames from crossing U.S. 189/191.
2 men die in Wyo. construction site accident
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (AP) — Two men have died after becoming trapped inside a trench on a construction site in Wyoming.
Teton County Undersheriff Matt Carr says the deaths were the result of a “tragic accident.”
The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports the two men were inside the trench on a home construction site Friday afternoon. The trench was between 12 and 15 feet deep.
Officials say the men likely suffocated after the trench collapsed, trapping them.
Authorities identified the men as Juan Baez-Sanchez and Victoriano Garcia-Perez. No other information about them has been released.
Montana gets another extension to comply with federal ID law
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana has been given another extension to comply with federal driver’s license rules.
Lee Newspapers of Montana reports that the decision will allow people to continue using state-issued driver licenses and identification cards when flying.
The current extension was set to expire Oct. 10.
Montana and other states have opposed requirements in the federal law passed after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, saying that the changes were a violation of privacy.
Starting in 2019, Montana plans to begin offering licenses and identification that comply with the federal law to people renewing their status.
