Anthony Tomkins

What are the most important issues to you?
One thing Tomkins is frustrated by is some of the bills that have been passed lately, such as one that allows officers to cite drivers for driving slowly in the left lane of a highway.
"Their only worth is their face value," he said. ""They're not written well so they don't fix a problem."
Legislators shouldn't pass a bill with the intention to fix it later, he said. The left-lane driving bill is difficult to enforce and has language that is up to interpretation. Idaho needs laws that better serve residents versus some special interest, he said.
What's your stance on Proposition 1?
"The reason I oppose it is it's catering to a special interest group," Tomkins said.
In this case, it creates more freedoms and rights for a specific group of people, he said.
What's your stance on Proposition 2?
"I believe that if we were to create a solution, it needs to be an Idaho-based solution, not a federal-based solution," Tomkins said.
Instead of the focus being on health insurance for everybody, he thinks the focus should be on health care, with an expanded definition of what that is. People should be given the freedom to decide what they need to do to have wellness, Tomkins said.
Why should voters choose you over your opponent?
"I am younger (than my opponents). Statistically, I'd have a lot longer to live with my decisions," Tomkins said. "I'm going to make decisions that are going to affect me personally in the long run. It's not a light burden in any sense."
Tomkins also points out that he doesn't have to be polarized between the two major parties. He is running as the Constitution Party candidate and tries to find a win-win solution to issues versus a compromise.
How should Idaho manage its growth?
While Tomkins likes Chobani as a company, he disagrees with the state incentives offered to companies like it to come to Idaho. The state should let Idaho grow on its own instead of trying to artificially stimulate it, he said, creating housing and infrastructure problems.
