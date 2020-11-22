 Skip to main content
Another loss for sage grouse: Badger Fire damages breeding habitat
Another loss for sage grouse: Badger Fire damages breeding habitat

Sagebrush losses

A male sage grouse struts May 1 to impress females at a lek in southern Twin Falls County. The Badger Fire burned 14 active lek sites — breeding grounds — in the South Hills that the birds need to reproduce. Idaho sage grouse populations are down by more than half since 2006, in large part due to massive wildfires. 

 COLIN TIERNAN, TIMES-NEWS FILE

When you think of the American West, you probably think of wide open deserts, stunning vistas, maybe elk and bison. But perhaps you should consider the charismatic sage grouse.

This chicken-sized bird was once a common sight across southern Idaho and other nearby states. But now it’s increasingly hard to find, thanks largely to massive habitat loss and fragmentation.

Much of that loss is the result of wildfires, which are bigger and more damaging then they were in the past.

Included in those fires is the Badger Fire, which burned thousands of acres of sagebrush critical to the South Hills sage grouse population’s survival.

One of the world's leading sage grouse experts says it may be "another nail in the coffin" for this icon of the West.

