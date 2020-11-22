Another loss for sage grouse: Badger Fire damages breeding habitat

When you think of the American West, you probably think of wide open deserts, stunning vistas, maybe elk and bison. But perhaps you should consider the charismatic sage grouse.

This chicken-sized bird was once a common sight across southern Idaho and other nearby states. But now it’s increasingly hard to find, thanks largely to massive habitat loss and fragmentation.

Much of that loss is the result of wildfires, which are bigger and more damaging then they were in the past.

Included in those fires is the Badger Fire, which burned thousands of acres of sagebrush critical to the South Hills sage grouse population’s survival.

One of the world's leading sage grouse experts says it may be "another nail in the coffin" for this icon of the West.

See the Big Story, page E1.

