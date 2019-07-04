Annual window of opportunity approaches to enjoy Mount Harrison

ALBION — Need a change of scenery? Put Mount Harrison on your list of places to experience this summer.
Make a day trip out of your visit or spend the night. Or simply drive to the top of the mountain to enjoy the view.
But whatever your plans, prepare to bask in the rare beauty of one of Idaho’s tallest yet most accessible mountains south of the Snake River. Mount Harrison, part of the Albion Range of the Sawtooth National Forest, offers summer camping, mountain biking, fishing, birding, boating and kayaking.
The road to the 9,265-foot summit of Mount Harrison is open for only a few months each year — roughly between July and October, depending on the snowdrifts. The vista from the top spans several hundred miles and includes south-central Idaho, northern Utah and northern Nevada. The best view is generally in July, before smoke from wildfires and dust from harvest cloak the valleys below.
So grab your camera and follow Idaho Highway 77 to Albion, a quaint town of several hundred souls nestled along the north end of the Albion Mountains in Cassia County.
During Idaho’s territorial days and on into early statehood, Cassia County stretched over more than 5,000 square miles from Owyhee County to Oneida County. Today, Albion — first known as Marsh Creek — and other towns east of the Albion Range still have their roots in the cattle industry.
As the county seat from 1879 to 1918, Albion was the site of the famous trial of “Diamond Field” Jack Davis, a hired gunslinger who was found guilty but later pardoned of murdering two Oakley sheepherders who had made their way into cattle country in 1896. City Park once contained Davis’ jail cell and the gallows that would have taken his life.
Also in town is the campus of one of early Idaho’s two “normal schools” — colleges where aspiring teachers learned how to teach — and a museum operated by the Albion Valley Historical Society.
The highway wanders through Albion then heads toward Howell Canyon Road, which leads to the top of Mount Harrison. Watch for signs for Pomerelle Mountain Resort and Lake Cleveland about 4 miles out of town.
From Idaho 77, Howell Canyon Road is paved all the way to the summit, but the U.S. Forest Service says not to expect the road to be open at the higher elevations before mid-July. The thoroughfare climbs several thousand feet to the summit, so take your time, watch for wildlife and enjoy the view.
First trips to Mount Harrison often serve as scouting trips for future adventures, so it’s important to note the assorted campgrounds along the way. Some are primitive camps big enough for a car and a tent, while others will accommodate RVs and horse trailers. Be sure to check with the Forest Service for rules and fees.
Continuing up Howell Canyon Road from Pomerelle, Lake Cleveland soon comes into view — a pristine alpine lake at an elevation of 8,200 feet. Camping is available on two sides of the lake, which is open to kayaks and other non-motorized boats. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game stocks the 44-acre lake with rainbow and cutthroat trout.
Despite the lake’s rugged and somewhat hidden location, its campgrounds fill quickly. Several of the campgrounds may be reserved; others are first come, first served.
Continue past Lake Cleveland to the interpretive site and fire-lookout tower at the top of Mount Harrison. The tower is no longer used, but for decades it was manned by volunteers on a constant watch for smoke.
A slice of history
In February 1945, an Army B-24 “Liberator” Bomber headed to Mountain Home Air Force Base crashed just below the summit of the mountain, killing all nine men aboard. A memorial resides at the top of the mountain overlooking the crash site.
Also at the summit, look for an extremely rare plant called Christ’s Indian paintbrush, known to exist only on Mount Harrison. Castilleja christii, named for botanist John Henry Christ, is a candidate for listing under the Endangered Species Act, so tread lightly while hiking.
The view alone is worth driving to the top of Mount Harrison, but during the fall, the hills burst with color and drip with fruit. Elderberries, chokecherries, and rose hips are easy pickings from the roadside.
