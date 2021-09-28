Annual Pomerelle Ski Swap set Oct. 21 - 23

BURLEY — The Annual Pomerelle Ski Swap will be held Oct. 21 - 23 at 2165 Overland Ave.

Idaho Water Sports and Barrie's Ski & Sports are partnering to bring skiers and riders great deals. on ski boots, snowboards, bindings, goggles, helmets, winter clothing and other winter gear for the entire family.

Public consignments are also welcome.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Pomerelle Ski Patrol to purchase safety and medical gear.

Pomerelle season passes will also be available.

Public consignment drop off will be held Oct. 18 - 20 and consignment pickup from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 25.

The ski swap will be held on 5 - 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21,9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23.

For more information call Nate Ashby or Carol Warr at 208-678-5869.

