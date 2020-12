BURLEY — Sister Hallie Cook, daughter of Matt and Trista Cook, of Burley, has returned from serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at the Georgia Atlanta North Mission.

She will be speaking at 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 13 at the Burley 11th Ward, 2420 Parke Ave.

Upon her return Cook will continue her education in Provo, Utah.

