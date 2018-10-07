PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say 67 animal welfare activists were arrested during an organized protest at a Northern California poultry farm.
The protesters, part of the group Direct Action Everywhere, say they were demonstrating Saturday against what they characterized as inhumane conditions at McCoy’s Poultry Services near Petaluma. The activists allege they documented mass confinement of chickens in filthy industrial sheds at the site.
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says the owner and an employee of the company were assaulted by a protester.
The operators of the facility could not be reached Sunday for comment.
Officials say those arrested could face trespass and burglary charges.
The Santa Rosa Press Democrat newspaper reports it was the third large protest organized by the activist group at a Sonoma County poultry farm this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.