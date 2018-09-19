Angela Hickmon - Idaho Central Credit Union
I would like to nominate Angela Hickmon, Business Relationship Officer of the Magic Valley, at Idaho Central Credit Union. Angela Hickmon works diligently in her community to make a difference, as well as bring a smile to everyone's face. She is a member of the Jerome Chamber of Commerce, the Committee President of South Central Community Action Park Event, a Twin Falls Chamber ambassador, a Jerome 20/20 member, a Jerome Spirit Committee Member and has been a part of many other organizations and committees in the past. She also regularly volunteers at the Jubilee House, and Sleep in Heavenly Peace. She was also a previous owner of Magic Valley Credit Repair, with a passion for helping the Magic Valley repair their credit and become financially successful. This career has led her into her current career path, where she helps local businesses and non-profits to achieve financial success, whether it's by financial guidance, saving them money, or just being a friend to lean on as they build their business. Angela is able to achieve all of this, while being a single mother, raising her two sons, a great friend, someone you can always call as a friend or colleague. Idaho Central Credit Union, her friends, and family are all lucky to have her in our lives. We are honored to nominate her for Magic Valley, Women in Business.
