Andrew Amador - Magic Valley High School

Nominated by Counselor Annie Peterson

I am very honored to be able to help Andrew with planning his future after high school. Andrew made the wise decision to come back to school. He was working full time and realized he needed to get his diploma and prepare to go to college.

Andrew is a very inquisitive, deep thinker who strives for excellence in his academics. Growing up her had his first job working in landscaping. He is no stranger to working hard! During his Residential Construction class he was very successful in completing all his projects and would often times help the other students if they were struggling. He enjoys learning new things and being creative!

Andrew has accomplished many things while attending Magic Valley High School. He was able to find himself at MVHS! Andrew is fascinated with Mathematics and excels in his English classes. I am very proud of Andrew for coming back to school and I know he will do many great things in his life!

