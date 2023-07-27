Former Mayor Jon Anderson has dropped a lawsuit he filed in April against the city of Burley.

Anderson claimed the water and sewer development agreement for building the new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple on the southeast edge of the town was a violation of the Idaho constitution and a result of religious favoritism.

“I did not file the declaratory judgment action for any personal gain,” Anderson wrote in a press release. “I was concerned the Burley city officials had overstepped their bounds by committing the city to obligations which were not authorized by the Idaho Constitution and Idaho statutes governing operation of cities.”

Besides the church, five other parties — property owners LeRoy and Ronda Funk, Lisa Funk, Carol Fowler, DDBL Investors LLC, and Garth and Patricia Heidel — were identified in the development agreement that the city says would provide infrastructure for future housing in addition to making sewer and water lines accessible to the temple.

Filed by Anderson’s attorney, Don Chisholm, the lawsuit asked the court to rule the constitutionality of allowing property owners to participate in project funding with interest-free loans, the church’s authorization to contract water and sewer lines to the temple site and the legality of paying the church for the city’s shared costs, among other things.

“Because Plaintiff lacks standing, and because Plaintiff has failed to name all indispensable parties, Plaintiff’s petition for declaratory relief must be dismissed,” Blake G. Hall, Idaho Falls attorney representing Burley, wrote in memorandum filed May 9.

Despite the lawsuit dismissal, Anderson encourages citizens to ask elected officials the following questions during re-election:

Why did the city make interest-free loans to the property owners who did not fund extensions of the city’s water and sewer lines to or through their property?

Why was the church allowed to competitively bid for extension of the water and sewer lines instead of bidding the public work under the Idaho Code?

Why did the development agreement allow the city to distribute its funds to the church to pay the contractor who performed the work?