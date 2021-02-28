An Idaho senator says this bill would cut property taxes. What does it really do?

State legislators have often blamed cities for tax increases, claiming they overspent their means. Rice has insisted much of the property tax increases come from the levy rate on the construction rolls.

But local officials say that’s not true — spikes in assessed property values make up the vast majority of the tax increases. Kling said she supports limiting the levy rate, but that it would be “minimal” in providing tax relief.

In Star, for example, a residential property worth $151,700 in 2015 was valued at $250,800 in 2020. That’s more than a 65% increase. Local officials provided several examples in which residential properties showed massive increases in property valuations year over year. A shift in the property tax burden onto homeowners over recent years has left a disparity, according to local officials.

Local officials also said legislators contributed to the property tax spikes because they froze a property tax exemption for homeowners in 2016. That, on top of inflated assessed property values, has resulted in homeowners struggling to pay their taxes.

During Thursday’s press conference, several local elected officials blasted the proposed bill and said it fails to deliver on the promise of tax relief, while tying local governments’ hands on ways they pay for growth.