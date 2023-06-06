Prepare to let loose and unleash your laughter at an amusing piano bar spectacle in Hailey. Indulge in an entertaining show produced and performed by Amy Trail, a talented musician who promises a wild night of hysterical fun and humor.

"I wanted to put something together that was a little bit beyond the norm of what I do because when I worked in the piano bar, we had a certain guideline to keep to,” Trail told the Times-News. “We weren’t allowed to cuss on stage, we weren’t allowed to get too blue, too body.

"I was eager to put together a show that didn’t have those parameters.”

Trail is hosting a pajama themed piano bar show on July 22nd at The Mint from 8 to 11 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to wear their favorite set of PJs. Fun prizes will be awarded to those wearing the best jammies.

Trail spent nearly 20 years in New Orleans professionally performing for audiences. She played the piano and sang four hours every weekday. She learned the trade of making jokes and improvisation with her years of experience being on stage.

"It was bright shining moments of astounding pleasure and amazement," she said in an interview.

Trail previously staged a two hour piano bar show at The Mint last winter with the encouragement of her close friend Nicole Stivers and her husband, Michael.

Now, Trail is planning a PJ pajama party with dirty jokes, song requests and musical tunes. She credits Stivers for the PJ concept. PJs represented the casual and playful spirit of what she envisioned.

“All of that practice and all of that learning has made it so there is like an inner running joke monologue that’s in my brain at all times," she said. "And normally I’ll filter it like when I’m at work or in mixed crowds or wherever.

"So when I’m performing, I don’t do that. I don’t filter. Really, whatever pops in my head, I’m probably going to say it over the mic.”

Trail grew up in Jerome with constant exposure to musical practices. She began playing the piano at a young age and was not a fan. Around the ages of 11 or 12, she began to rediscover music by herself and appreciated the craft.

She attended CSI for two years before pursing a bachelors in jazz voice at the University of New Orleans. She served audiences with her charismatic performances at the piano bar.

However, COVID halted her musical routine. Along with the businesses that were forced to shut down, her bar closed its doors and she stopped performing.

Trail moved to Boise in 2021 with her family once she received a position as the instructional designer for St. Luke's Boise Medical Center. She occasionally plays at a local piano bar once a month.

She hopes to create an animated three hour production next month.

“I would advise anybody who is remotely interested in coming to come to this one because there may not be another one,” She said.

“I might get kicked out of the state, I don’t know.”