Amy Loveland

Wow. I was a stay at home mom, I was watching two other kids, and my toddler son that was born December 1999, while I was very pregnant and due in October. My friend called me and said can you believe that happened? I asked “what happened?” And she was “Amy the two towers went down.” I said “what two towers”….She said "turn off Barney and watch the news….. a plane hit the two towers." I got the little ear antenna out and connected it to the tv and watched the planes. I remember sitting down and praying for everyone, then arguing with the little kids because they did not want to watch a plane. Then a little while later my grandma called and let me know that my cousin Eric’s wife was ok, she was not on one of the planes that went down.