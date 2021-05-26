Among the wildflowers: Where to find the colorful wildflowers of south-central Idaho

“It’s Latin name — Ranunculus andersonii—means ‘little frog,’ which refers to how buttercups like moist locations like streambeds,” said Horton. “This buttercup does its thing, getting pollinated, and goes back to sleep as its habitat dries out. It’s related to larkspur, clematis and columbine because the male and female parts are the same.”

The sagebrush buttercup also likes areas where the snow is melting. Its Latin name Ranunculus glaberrimus — the “smoothest” — refers to the shininess of its petals, said Horton. Little girls often hold it under their chins, saying that when they see the yellow glow on their chin it means “I like butter.”

Some early farmers met with udder disaster when they tried to rub the flower on their cows’ udders in hopes of creating a brilliant yellow butter. All it did was irritate the cows’ udders.

An easily identifiable yellow wildflower is the sunflower-like arrowleaf balsamroot, which emerges first in the countryside around Twin Falls, then along hillsides around Bellevue and Hailey. It can still be seen in alpine mountain areas like Galena Summit in August, according to Kristin Fletcher, the president of the Idaho Native Plant society.