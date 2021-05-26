Among the wildflowers: Where to find the colorful wildflowers of south-central Idaho

Those venturing into areas of the South Hills ravaged by last summer’s wildfires should be treated to a beautiful display of fireweed amidst the charred trees.
The fireweed has some unique characteristics that help it emerge after fires, according to Lisa Horton, a member of the Idaho Native Plant Society. Its underground stems, called rhizomes, connect plants into colonies and, if the fire’s not too hot, they spread new plants.
When its fruits dry and split open, it releases hundreds of smoke-like or dandelion-like heads of white seeds that can be easily caught by the wind and distributed.
“They’re a beautiful lavender flower,” she said. “These flowers popped up after the bombings and fires in London during World War II. Imagine the joy of seeing such a beautiful flower coming out of the ruins. And the Indians used them as a calendar. They say, ‘When fireweed turns to cotton, summer is soon forgotten.’”
Wildflowers begin to appear throughout south-central Idaho from the deserts near Twin Falls to the Wood River Valley where waterleaf ballhead and other flowers begin to emerge at the sides of melting snow piles in mid-spring.
The first flower to bloom amidst the sagebrush is the Anderson buttercup. It blooms at the edge of melting snow as early as March near Sheep’s Bridge west of Timmerman Hill. They don’t care if they freeze at night, said Horton. The flower, which boasts five white petals, comes up without leaves and, as the flower stem lengthens, the leaves pop up out of the ground.
“It’s Latin name — Ranunculus andersonii—means ‘little frog,’ which refers to how buttercups like moist locations like streambeds,” said Horton. “This buttercup does its thing, getting pollinated, and goes back to sleep as its habitat dries out. It’s related to larkspur, clematis and columbine because the male and female parts are the same.”
The sagebrush buttercup also likes areas where the snow is melting. Its Latin name Ranunculus glaberrimus — the “smoothest” — refers to the shininess of its petals, said Horton. Little girls often hold it under their chins, saying that when they see the yellow glow on their chin it means “I like butter.”
Some early farmers met with udder disaster when they tried to rub the flower on their cows’ udders in hopes of creating a brilliant yellow butter. All it did was irritate the cows’ udders.
An easily identifiable yellow wildflower is the sunflower-like arrowleaf balsamroot, which emerges first in the countryside around Twin Falls, then along hillsides around Bellevue and Hailey. It can still be seen in alpine mountain areas like Galena Summit in August, according to Kristin Fletcher, the president of the Idaho Native Plant society.
So named for its arrow-like leaves, it’s a large plant with a bark-like taproot that may extend two meters deep. Native Americans stuffed their moccasins with the leaves for padding. They also ate the leaves, which sport a citrus-like flavor when young. And they ate the seeds, which taste like pine needles. They boiled the root and mashed it with berries into dried cakes.
Native Americans mixed the resins into expectorants for colds and flu, used the leaves as a poultice for burns and applied the boiled roots as a salve for wounds and cuts. It’s drought-resistant so it’s well suited to the dry couple of years Idaho has been suffering through.
“You look at it and think it’s one flower. But each petal is its own flower,” said Fletcher. “And each part in the middle is its own flower,” she said, pointing to the inner parts that look more like hair than flowers. “So, it’s composed of petal flowers and disc flowers in the middle.”
Another useful wildflower for medicinal purposes is the vasevlower, also known as the Sugar Bowl or Hairy Clematis. The hairy bell-shaped purple flower found in late spring and early summer after the snows melt, is a member of the buttercup family even though it bears no resemblance.
Pioneers boiled its leaves to treat headaches. And the Navajo Indians used the root to treat nose congestion. Be careful, though: Some members of the genus are mildly poisonous
You may have to get down low to see the ballhead waterleaf. Typically, they’re partially hidden by the plant’s big green lobed, hand-like leaves, said Jeanne Cassell, who leads wildflower hikes for the Sawtooth Botanical Garden each summer.
The floral ball resembles a pincushion with all the stamens protruding from it.
It grows up to an inch and a half in diameter, emerges in spring and can be found all summer long in such Croy, Greenhorn, Taylor and other canyons in the Wood River Valley. And, yes, Native Americans and settlers used to cook the shoots and leaves as vegetables before the flowers appeared, boiling the shoots and leaves in water and flavoring them with vinegar.