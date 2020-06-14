Amid national debate to limit work visa program, Idaho ranchers say H-2A crucial to industry

The news was promising at the time, but three months later, Joel Anderson, executive director of the Snake River Farmers Association, a nonprofit group that helps its agriculture members process H-2A applications, said the group’s members only have about 80% of the workers they would typically employ during this time.

“About 20% of the workers needed in Idaho require further processing than what the State Department is allowing right now,” Anderson said.

Anderson said the situation is like a game of roulette. He said many farmers and ranchers in the Snake River Farmers Association have eight out of 10 of their workers, but some members who typically get two workers, now have zero.

Boren said she, thankfully, got the same number of workers she usually needs. There was a moment in March that she worried the workers were not going to be allowed to come to Idaho from Mexico.

“When COVID-19 hit, the Trump administration had said they were not holding in-person interviews at Consulate office in Mexico,” Boren explained. “Every year our workers apply for visas, have interview with Consulate and the Consulate sends them over.”