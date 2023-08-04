Workers at Amalgamated Sugar Co. this week have had two days of voting to decide whether to authorize a strike, following several months of contract negotiations.

Members of Local 283 of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union at four factories in southern Idaho are unhappy with the most recent version of their contract.

Brendan Van Sickle is vice president of Local 283G, which represents the Twin Falls facility. Van Sickle said that, following this week's vote, the union representatives will return to negotiations with corporate next week.

"Hopefully we will be able to go back in, start doing the negotiations, and I'm pretty sure that at the rate it's going right now that the company will work with us," Van Sickle told the Times-News. "We should be able to come back with a good enough offer that the body will be fond of."

In a statement from Amalgamated Sugar spokesperson Holly Luna said the company and union members have been negotiating since the end of May for a new collective bargaining agreement.

“Amalgamated Sugar presented a strong offer to the Union’s leadership team. Amalgamated Sugar then shared that offer with employees," the statement said. "Amalgamated Sugar is committed to working with the Union to achieve a mutually beneficial contract for all of our hourly employees."

Negotiations between the company and the union will resume Aug. 9.