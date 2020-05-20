Allred, Schafer and Bedke recognized as top employees in Cassia district

BURLEY — Cassia School District has announced its employees of the year for the 2019-2020 school year.

Sheri Allred, Jennifer Schafer and Brandell Bedke have been recognized as the classified, certified and administrative employees of the year.

Assistant Superintendent Sandra Miller honored the employees by saying, “The selected employees of the year are role models of caring, dedicated educators. We are excited to recognize their efforts, and we are so appreciative of all they do to provide students a solid education, as well, as contribute to the success of our district.”

Sheri Allred, classified staff, is the media specialist at Burley High and News/Vlog adviser. She started at BHS 17 years ago as a community coach for spring sports and has filled many roles along the way. Thinking about how she does her work, she shares her thoughts about taking time with students. “We must give them our best efforts, every day, with every student we come across. Whether it is a smile, helping them troubleshoot, or expanding their comfort zone by teaching them new skills, our job is teaching them to be successful in their lives. “