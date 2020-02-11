Allison Antrim has joined TitleOne as an escrow officer in the company’s Twin Falls office. She has three years of title and escrow experience as well as four years of banking and lending experience. Antrim is also a graduate from the University of Idaho.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Buhl man stuck on quarantined cruise ship in Japan
-
UPDATE: Police looking for suspect in Burley bank robbery
-
He founded an Idaho patriot group. Now he’s in jail for stealing from his clients
-
Long after the interstate took traffic out of little Bliss, a truck stop could soon bring back the glory days
-
Coroner: Idaho couple, 2 men killed in fatal Nevada wreck
Print Ads
Office
Transportation
Other
Sale
My HomeFinder Team
208-490-1022
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.