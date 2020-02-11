Allison Antrim has joined TitleOne

Antrim

Allison Antrim has joined TitleOne as an escrow officer in the company’s Twin Falls office. She has three years of title and escrow experience as well as four years of banking and lending experience. Antrim is also a graduate from the University of Idaho.

