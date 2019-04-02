Thirteen people were arrested in Elmore County on various methamphetamine and heroin-related charges after a monthlong investigation in March, according to a Facebook post by the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office.
One of those arrested, Raymond Jones, of Mountain Home, “is believed to have been the ringleader and major drug dealer of methamphetamine and heroin in Elmore and surrounding counties,” the post said.
Black tar heroin and methamphetamine were located at 1642 East 4th North in Mountain Home after a search warrant was obtained by detectives. Prior to that, surveillance saw known drug dealers loading packages into a vehicle at the residence, leading to a search of the vehicle an subsequent arrests, according to officials.
According to the Facebook post, the residence at 1642 East 4th North “was at the center of the investigation.”
Investigations following the first bust led detectives to three other Mountain Home residences, where additional individuals were arrested on multiple charges.
In addition to Jones, the following were arrested:
Misty Rice, of Mountain Home: for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
Dustin Cannon, of Garden City: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and introduction of a controlled substance into a correctional facility, possession of a firearm
Stefanie Foote, of Boise: possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia
Jesse Peirsol, of Meridian: fugitive warrant
Haley Graves, of California: trafficking
Brieanna Willis, of Mountain Home: conspiracy possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy to deliver controlled substance, injury to a child
Ashley Rowland, of Boise: operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated
Kevin L. Houston II, of California: drug trafficking and introduction of a controlled substance into a correctional facility
George Guajardo, of Mountain Home: delivery of a controlled substance
Carlos Maldonado, of Mountain Home: possession of drug paraphernalia
Christopher Frampton, of Mountain Home: conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance
Bryan Riggs, of Mountain Home: conspiracy to possess a controlled substance and possession of heroin.
The investigation is ongoing.
