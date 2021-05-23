All the COVID-19 variants are here, Idaho. What does that mean for daily life?

“We’re keeping our eye out on it, and we are bracing ourselves, because we do have a relatively — if you look at us relative to other states — we do have a relatively lower vaccination uptake,” Turner said.

More urbanized parts of Idaho have a higher COVID-19 vaccination rate than do rural communities, she noted. The state has begun offering support to public health districts and health care providers to “go to the people with the vaccine, rather than have them come to the vaccine,” she said.

Turner noted that neighboring states Oregon and Washington “also have different restrictions than we do. And so it complicates any picture.” When those states eased restrictions earlier this year, did people change their behaviors drastically without being vaccinated, for example?

“It’s not like apples and oranges, but it’s like apples and pears, you know?” she said. “Similar, but just different enough that we can’t always predict what we’re going to see based on what they’re doing.”

Is it possible that variants were spreading in Idaho, before the state ramped up the intensive gene-sequencing process required to spot them?