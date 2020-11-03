 Skip to main content
All of your South-central Idaho 2020 Election Results
Ballot Box, election, vote

A voter slips a ballot into a box at the Twin Falls County Courthouse, March, 2014.

 ED GLAZAR, Times-News

Ballot Questions

HJR4 Constitutional amendment 

Shall Idaho be required to have 35 Legislative Districts  Votes Percent 
Precincts reporting: 0 of xx  
Yes  
No  

Heyburn mayor recall

Recall Mayor Mark Rosa VotesPercent 
Precincts reporting 0 of xx  
Yes  
No  

Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District levy

Pass a 2-year $605,837/year levyVotes Percent 
Precincts reporting: 0 of xx  
Yes  
No  

Camas County Cemetery District levy

Increase property tax collection to $33,331 a year VotesPercent 
Precincts reporting: 0 of xx   
Yes   
No   

State Legislature

District 23, Senate

Candidates Votes Percent 
Precincts reporting: 0 of xx   
Laura Bellegante (D)  
Christy Zito (R)  

District 23, House Seat A

Candidates VotesPercent
Precincts reporting: 0 of xx   
Matthew Bundy (R)  
Benjamin Lee (D)  

District 23, House Seat B

CandidatesVotesPercent
Precincts reporting: 0 of xx   
Megan Blanksma (R)  
Michael Oliver (D)  
Tony Ulrich (C)   

District 24, Senate

Candidates VotesPercent
Precincts reporting: 0 of xx   
Lee Heider (R)  
Rocky Ferrenburg (I)  

District 24, House Seat A

Candidates VotesPercent
Precincts reporting: 0 of xx   
Lance Clow (R)  
Paul Thompson (C)  

District 26, Senate

CandidatesVotesPercent
Precincts reporting: 0 of xx  
Eric Parker (R)  
Michelle Stennett (D)   

District 26, House Seat B

CandidatesVotesPercent
Precincts reporting: 0 of xx  
Sally Toone (D)  
William Thorpe (R)  

County Commissions

Twin Falls County Commission, District 1

CandidatesVotesPercent
Precincts reporting: 0 of xx  
Brent Reinke  
Jim Schouten  

Blaine County Commission, District 2

CandidatesVotesPercent
Precincts reporting: 0 of xx  
Jacob Greenberg  
Kiki Tidwell  

City races

Bellevue Mayor

CandidatesVotesPercent
Precincts reporting: 0 of xx  
Ned Burns  
Jared Murphy   

Bellevue Alderman (vote for 3)

CandidatesVotesPercent
Precincts reporting: 0 of xx  
Robert R. Bradford  
Doug Brown  
Gregory Cappel  
Tammy E. Davis  

Other races

Northside Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor

CandidatesVotesPercent
Precincts reporting: 0 of xx  
Steven Huettig  
B. Roy Prescott  

Wood River Soil and Water Conservation Supervisor

CandidatesVotesPercent
Precincts reporting: 0 of xx  
Kay Billington  
Carl Pendleton  

College of Southern Idaho Board of Trustees, Zone 4

CandidatesVotesPercent
Precincts reporting: 0 of xx  
Jan Mittleider  
Doug Howard  
