All of your South-central Idaho 2020 Election Results

Ballot Questions
HJR4 Constitutional amendment
|Shall Idaho be required to have 35 Legislative Districts
|Votes
|Percent
|Precincts reporting: 0 of xx
|Yes
|No
Heyburn mayor recall
|Recall Mayor Mark Rosa
|Votes
|Percent
|Precincts reporting 0 of xx
|Yes
|No
Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District levy
|Pass a 2-year $605,837/year levy
|Votes
|Percent
|Precincts reporting: 0 of xx
|Yes
|No
Camas County Cemetery District levy
|Increase property tax collection to $33,331 a year
|Votes
|Percent
|Precincts reporting: 0 of xx
|Yes
|No
State Legislature
District 23, Senate
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Precincts reporting: 0 of xx
|Laura Bellegante (D)
|Christy Zito (R)
District 23, House Seat A
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Precincts reporting: 0 of xx
|Matthew Bundy (R)
|Benjamin Lee (D)
District 23, House Seat B
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Precincts reporting: 0 of xx
|Megan Blanksma (R)
|Michael Oliver (D)
|Tony Ulrich (C)
District 24, Senate
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Precincts reporting: 0 of xx
|Lee Heider (R)
|Rocky Ferrenburg (I)
District 24, House Seat A
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Precincts reporting: 0 of xx
|Lance Clow (R)
|Paul Thompson (C)
District 26, Senate
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Precincts reporting: 0 of xx
|Eric Parker (R)
|Michelle Stennett (D)
District 26, House Seat B
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Precincts reporting: 0 of xx
|Sally Toone (D)
|William Thorpe (R)
County Commissions
Twin Falls County Commission, District 1
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Precincts reporting: 0 of xx
|Brent Reinke
|Jim Schouten
Blaine County Commission, District 2
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Precincts reporting: 0 of xx
|Jacob Greenberg
|Kiki Tidwell
City races
Bellevue Mayor
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Precincts reporting: 0 of xx
|Ned Burns
|Jared Murphy
Bellevue Alderman (vote for 3)
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Precincts reporting: 0 of xx
|Robert R. Bradford
|Doug Brown
|Gregory Cappel
|Tammy E. Davis
Other races
Northside Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Precincts reporting: 0 of xx
|Steven Huettig
|B. Roy Prescott
Wood River Soil and Water Conservation Supervisor
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Precincts reporting: 0 of xx
|Kay Billington
|Carl Pendleton
College of Southern Idaho Board of Trustees, Zone 4
|Candidates
|Votes
|Percent
|Precincts reporting: 0 of xx
|Jan Mittleider
|Doug Howard
