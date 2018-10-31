The all-Great Basin Conference volleyball awards were announced on Wednesday, and several local players received top recognition.
Leading the way was Burley junior Makayla Tolman, who was named the conference's co-player of the year. The BYU commit shared the award with Century senior Zoe Thiros. Century's Breanne Robinson was named the coach of the year after leading the Diamondbacks to a district title in their first year in the GBC.
Tolman's teammate Kennedee Tracy made the all-GBC first team, as did Minico senior Taylia Stimpson, Wood River senior Annie Kaminksi and Twin Falls seniors Taylor Burnham and Shelby Veenstra.
The full all-conference teams, determined by the GBC's coaches, are below.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.