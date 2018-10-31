Burley vs Minico volleyball
Burley junior Makayla Tolman walks to the bench after scoring the winning point of the first set against Minico on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, at Burley High School in Burley.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

The all-Great Basin Conference volleyball awards were announced on Wednesday, and several local players received top recognition.

Leading the way was Burley junior Makayla Tolman, who was named the conference's co-player of the year. The BYU commit shared the award with Century senior Zoe Thiros. Century's Breanne Robinson was named the coach of the year after leading the Diamondbacks to a district title in their first year in the GBC. 

Tolman's teammate Kennedee Tracy made the all-GBC first team, as did Minico senior Taylia Stimpson, Wood River senior Annie Kaminksi and Twin Falls seniors Taylor Burnham and Shelby Veenstra.

The full all-conference teams, determined by the GBC's coaches, are below.

