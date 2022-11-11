 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon meets in Burley

  • 0

BURLEY — Have you or someone you love been affected by Alcohol?

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 6 p.m. Sunday at 1108 Overland Ave., Ste. 2, in Burley. The sign on the door reads: "This is the Door you are Looking for."

Al-Anon is a 12-step program for family and friends of alcoholics and meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the same location.

Both fellowships are anonymous and open to the public. For more information, call or text 208-431-5750 or send an email to minicassiaalanon@gmail.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death notices

Ronald Larry Riffey, 77, of Hollister died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News