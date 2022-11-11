Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon meets in Burley

BURLEY — Have you or someone you love been affected by Alcohol?

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 6 p.m. Sunday at 1108 Overland Ave., Ste. 2, in Burley. The sign on the door reads: "This is the Door you are Looking for."

Al-Anon is a 12-step program for family and friends of alcoholics and meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the same location.

Both fellowships are anonymous and open to the public. For more information, call or text 208-431-5750 or send an email to minicassiaalanon@gmail.com