What do you get with a shuttered abandoned college campus?
The best frights money can buy.
What used to be a teaching college in Albion, a town of 267 people nestled in bucolic countryside an hour’s drive east of Twin Falls, is now the Haunted Mansions of Albion.
And it’s reputed to be the largest indoor/outdoor haunted attraction in the northwest.
Blood thirsty zombies, demented clowns armed with chainsaws and monsters that swoop in from out of the dark take their place in the hallways and classrooms of this former school campus every year from the last weekend in October through the first weekend in November.
And it’s a scare-tastic experience.
Albion State Normal School was established as a two-year college by the Idaho State Legislature in 1893, and 6,000 students and teachers passed through its doors over the years. But it closed in 1951 due to lack of funding. It reopened in 1957 as the Magic Valley Christian College but closed again in 1969.
Heather and Troy Mortensen purchased the 35-acre campus at an auction 12 years ago with the idea of turning it into a retreat and event center. But, Heather Mortensen said, they soon realized its real purpose might just be as a haunted house—or, rather, a haunted campus.
In 2008 the Mortensens reopened the buildings to the public—not with the purpose of training teacher but to give people the chills.
And it turned out their intuition was right—thrill seekers come from hundreds of miles away to get their wits scared out of them.
“Such a cool place. The actors and the props are wonderful and I think I may have wet my pants a bit,” said Kelly Yarnell, who has taken her place among the thousands who have visited the site over the past 10 years.
Crew members begin working three to four months ahead of Halloween to redecorate each of the five buildings on campus in order to provide a different experience than the year before.
Then, nearly six dozen actors trained in blood curdling screams, maniacal laughter and knife slashing splatter themselves with fake blood as they take on the personas of psycho characters.
Those who dare soon find themselves wandering the dim lit hallways and poking their noses into 100,000 square feet of eeriness as they tiptoe through the School of Chaos, the Clown House, the Creature House, Cornish Hall and even the steam plant.
Shudder as you watch a play with an audience of undead in the auditorium. Cringe as you navigate a pitch-black maze of things that go bump in the night. Feel your heart racing as you pass through secret passageways past creaking doors and look upon an attic graveyard. Feel your body tremble as you climb a grand staircase illuminated by strobe lights.
Yup, there’s even a skeleton hanging from the rafters—a nod to a rumor that a jilted student tried to find solace at the end of a noose.
Even waits in line while snacking on mini-doughnuts can be a scary experience.
“Just knowing the history of this really haunted place makes it creepy,” said Logan Cavanaugh.
Frightfind.com has listed this as one of the most frightful experiences in Idaho. And even “Ghost Adventures,” the Travel Channel’s most popular show, sent a crew here to investigate. They found tons of paranormal activity for their story, which first aired in November 2017.
It’s said the women’s dorm is the creepiest spot in the entire campus. Some employees reportedly stopped working in Cornish Hall after hearing unexplained footsteps and voices and seeing phantom lights, said Serena Jones, a Cornish Hall alum.
The Haunted Mansions is located at 437 E. North Street in Albion. Gates open at 7 p.m. and close at 11, but the campus buildings stay open until all the guests have emerged safe and sound to head home.
The experience is not recommended for children under 8 years of age.
Ticket prices have not been set for this year but were $25 last year. They may be purchased online or at the door with cash or credit card. Those in groups of 20 or more receive $3 off per person.
And you’ll want to bring a friend—plenty of friends—because you don’t want to be alone.
For more information, call 208-654-1050. Or, visit hauntedmansionsofalbion.com.
