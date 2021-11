Alabama-Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — John Metchie caught a scoring pass from Bryce Young in the fourth overtime to give No. 3 Alabama a 24-22 comeback victory over rival Auburn on Saturday, rescuing the Crimson Tide's national title hopes.

It was the first overtime in the Iron Bowl.

“It was crazy. It was crazy,” said Young, who passed for 317 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. “When you’re playing in the Iron Bowl, what else are you supposed to expect? Throughout all the ups and downs, even that last drive, I have so much faith in my guys. My confidence never wavered.”

Freshman Kool-Aid McKinstry tipped away T.J. Finley's pass in the final OT and Young hit Metchie just as he did in the previous one.

Alabama (11-1, 7-1 Southeastern Conference) moves on to face No. 1 Georgia in the league championship game with its College Football Playoff hopes on the line. The Tigers (6-6, 3-5) dropped their fourth straight game after smothering Young and the Tide's prolific offense most of the way.

“After halftime, it just seemed like everybody was all in and we were fighting like I’ve never seen us fight all year long," Tide coach Nick Saban said. "Our players were as happy as I’ve ever seen them after the game.”

Young capped a 97-yard drive with a 28-yard touchdown to freshman Ja'Corey Brooks — his third catch and first touchdown this season — with 24 seconds left in regulation.

Young converted a fourth-and-7 to Jahleel Billingsley, followed by two incompletions under pressure for an offense that had been held in check for 59 minutes.

The teams traded touchdowns and field goals in the first overtime and both delivered scoring passes after lining up from the 3.

The Tigers had been trying to win their third straight Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and nearly pulled it off.

Alabama was without two of its top offensive players in the overtime periods.

Tailback Brian Robinson was on the sideline with an apparent leg injury sustained earlier in the game. Star receiver Jameson Williams was ejected for targeting on punt coverage in the first half.

Metchie caught 13 passes for 150 passes for the Tide.

Auburn's T.J. Finley, who started the final two games after Bo Nix's season-ending ankle injury, was 17 of 26 for 137 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

