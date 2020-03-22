Air Force base decision raises F-35A noise debate in Tucson

The report also cited significant noise impacts at Whiteman and the Fort Worth installation and “adverse but not significant impacts” at Homestead.

Several members of a Tucson group opposed to basing F-35As at Davis-Monthan said the noise from the base’s current aircraft already is unbearable at times.

“I’m worried about my house becoming incompatible with residential living and me have to disclose that,” said resident Manon Getsi, KUAT reported.

Glenn Bancroft, a Tucson businessman and Air Force veteran, said he manages hundreds of residential properties and hasn’t heard a single complaint about air traffic from Davis-Monthan or an Air National Guard base at Tucson International Airport.

Bancroft noted that thousands of military veterans have settled in Tucson because of Davis-Monthan and community support for the military.

“I think you ought to elevate D-M to the number one position (to host F-35s),” he said.

Several government officials voiced support for basing F-35s at Davis-Monthan.

Pima County Supervisor Steve Christy said Davis-Monthan is too big an economic driver in the community to risk not having the Air Force want to keep it open.