JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Agencies in a resort community in northwest Wyoming are distributing reusable bags to residents ahead of the town's ban on plastic bags.
The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports officials recently amended Jackson's budget to include about $18,000 for outreach and education for the bag ban approved last month.
Assistant public works director Johnny Ziem says most of money was used to buy 20,000 bags to make available to residents, so the ban doesn't become "something that is a barrier for anyone."
Grocers and large retailers will not be allowed to hand out single-use plastic bags starting April 15. The ban will apply to small retailers Nov. 15.
Other city and Teton County agencies have hosted events to collect reusable bags to give to residents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.