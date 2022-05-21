 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
After single mom dies in Idaho car accident, 4 Nampa children face ‘hard circumstances’

A community in Nampa is fundraising for a single mother’s family after a car accident took her life and left her four children without their parent.

Elizabeth Green, 28, of Nampa, was killed near Mountain Home on Monday. A spokesperson for Idaho State Police confirmed the crash occurred in Elmore County.

Green has four children, two of whom attend Birch Elementary in Nampa, according to the treasurer of the school’s parent-teacher organization, Victoria Cooper. She told the Idaho Statesman that she is hoping to raise money for the family.

“It’s just really hard circumstances,” Cooper said, noting that the children are now being cared for by their great-grandmothers. Green was on her way to Twin Falls when she died in the crash, Cooper said.

Cooper started a GoFundMe fundraiser and is hoping to raise $10,000. In the first 24 hours, the fundraiser received close to $5,000 in donations. As of Friday afternoon, it had raised $6,270.

“We started the GoFundMe to put in that extra support, so (the family) doesn’t have to stress so much,” Cooper said.

One reason for the funds, Cooper said, was to help the family purchase a van so the children don’t have to travel in separate vehicles.

Cooper also started a page for the family on a website called Meal Train, which allows locals to sign up to cook meals for people. Cooper added that Green had recently gotten “really involved” in the elementary school’s parent-teacher organization, and had volunteered at a school carnival at the end of April.

