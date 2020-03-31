After giving up baby, Idaho singer returns to 'American Idol' — then 'hurts so bad'

COEUR D’ALENE — “American Idol” has been a roller-coaster ride for Amber Fiedler.

First, the server from Coeur d’Alene performed on the show while 38 weeks pregnant.

Then she gave birth and put her baby up for adoption — a decision chronicled by the ABC series.

Finally, on Sunday night’s episode, she sang Lake Street Dive’s “Good Kisser,” drawing raucous cheers from the audience in Hawaii.

It wasn’t enough. Despite a joyful, exuberant performance, Fiedler, 23, did not make the cut to the top 20 contestants.

Judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry broke the news in a poignant exchange.

“You’ve had an incredible journey,” Bryan told Fiedler. “Since we’ve met you, you’ve had a child ...”

“That’s why I’m so emotional right now,” Fiedler responded. “All the hormones!”

“You kind of lost sight of the prize last night,” Bryan continued, explaining that her singing “was a little too unbridled.”

Fiedler left in tears.

“She’s been through a lot,” Richie observed.