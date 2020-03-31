After giving up baby, Idaho singer returns to 'American Idol' — then 'hurts so bad'

COEUR D’ALENE — “American Idol” has been a roller-coaster ride for Amber Fiedler.
First, the server from Coeur d’Alene performed on the show while 38 weeks pregnant.
Then she gave birth and put her baby up for adoption — a decision chronicled by the ABC series.
Finally, on Sunday night’s episode, she sang Lake Street Dive’s “Good Kisser,” drawing raucous cheers from the audience in Hawaii.
It wasn’t enough. Despite a joyful, exuberant performance, Fiedler, 23, did not make the cut to the top 20 contestants.
Judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry broke the news in a poignant exchange.
“You’ve had an incredible journey,” Bryan told Fiedler. “Since we’ve met you, you’ve had a child ...”
“That’s why I’m so emotional right now,” Fiedler responded. “All the hormones!”
“You kind of lost sight of the prize last night,” Bryan continued, explaining that her singing “was a little too unbridled.”
Fiedler left in tears.
“She’s been through a lot,” Richie observed.
“It sucks when you gave 100% of yourself,” Fiedler explained in a video interview afterward, “and thought you did so good, and then it just wasn’t enough.”
“I’m heartbroken,” she said. ”... It hurts so bad.”
Sunday’s show was the last taped episode of “American Idol” because of the coronavirus pandemic. Producers are considering other options, including an audience-free version, according to USA Today, which reports that “clip shows are planned to fill the gap April 12 and 19.”
Fiedler is the second Coeur d’Alene resident to appear in a singing competition on national TV in the past year. In May of 2019, Jacob Maxwell came up just short of making the final 13 contestants on “The Voice.”
