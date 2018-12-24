SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Guatemalan woman who was deported from Utah a year ago has since made the heart-wrenching decision to send two of her children back to the United States without her.
The Deseret News reports Maria Santiago Garcia reluctantly determined the future would be bleak for them in her small village, where there is little work and education often ends after the sixth grade.
The children aged 10 and 12 will stay with their former art teachers, since Garcia’s husband often travels for long stretches for his work in construction.
Garcia was deported on Christmas Day in 2017, after nearly 14 years and four children in the U.S.
She’d worked for months to win her a reprieve to stay in the U.S., but was denied.
The case sparked protests in Utah.
