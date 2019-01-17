What it says
According to a section within Title 18, Chapter 66 of Idaho Statutes, “A married man who has sexual intercourse with a woman not his wife, an unmarried man who has sexual intercourse with a married woman, a married woman who has sexual intercourse with a man not her husband, and an unmarried woman who has sexual intercourse with a married man, shall be guilty of adultery.”
When it was passed
This law has been on the books since at least 1905, Loebs said.
Loebs' interpretation
What’s interesting about this statute is that it specifies people of opposite sex having relations.
“It looks like a homosexual liaison is not prohibited by this statute,” Loebs said.
However, that would fall under Idaho’s “infamous crime against nature” statute, which simply states: “Any sexual penetration, however slight, is sufficient to complete the crime against nature.” This statute refers to sodomy, fellatio and sexual acts with animals, Loebs said. It’s punishable by no less than five years in state prison.
Some argue that a U.S. Supreme Court Case, Lawrence v. Texas, in essence protects homosexuality, but the state could still bring charges if consent was in question. In that case, Loebs believes it would be prosecuted under a forcible rape statute.
What are the penalties
Adultery is a felony in Idaho. It is punishable by “a fine of not less than $100, or by imprisonment in the county jail for not less than three months, or by imprisonment in the state penitentiary for a period not exceeding three years, or in the county jail for a period not exceeding one year, or by fine not exceeding $1000.”
