Add the Words stalemate: LGBTQ protections still lacking in Idaho after years of debate

That first bill did not get printed or given a hearing, and LeFavour might have had some GOP backers by 2010, but no action was taken that year either.

“… And then coalition members decided to do a little bit of different marketing,” Jackson-Edney said. “They said they called it ‘Add the Words’ because that was exactly what it was. You can add four more words to the Idaho Human Rights Act. Every year we would continue to ask for a print hearing or to go to hearing and a committee, so that people can tell their stories.”

PROTESTS AND STICKY NOTES

Mistie Tolman, director of Planned Parenthood in Idaho, remembered mobilizing through listening sessions between 2010 and 2013.

“We brought in not only commissioners from the Human Rights Commission, but also local business owners who are supportive,” Tolman said. “Folks that work in agencies that their job is to bring businesses to the area came and testified how they were having a hard time sometimes getting businesses to come here because they knew that their often diverse staff weren’t going to have protections if they moved to Idaho.”

According to Tolman, people wanted a chance to have their voices heard and explain what it’s like to be an LGBTQ person in Idaho.