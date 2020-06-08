ADA ramp construction to impact traffic on Filer Avenue

TWIN FALLS — Beginning Monday, contractors with the city of Twin Falls will begin reconstructing Americans with Disabilities Act ramps and valley gutters on Filer Avenue East between Eastland Drive North and Woodland Drive.

The city has contracted with REG Contracting LLC to reconstruct the ramps, valley gutters, as well as sections of curb and gutter in preparation for street resurfacing work later this summer.

Access to cross streets will be limited. Buckingham Drive and Woodland Drive will be closed periodically at the intersection with Filer Avenue, but local access will be available from Stadium Boulevard and Longbow Drive.

The city respectfully asks for citizens' patience during the project, which will significantly increase ADA access for the community, and improve safety in an area near schools with increasing pedestrian traffic.

Work is scheduled to be completed by July 2. Questions regarding the project should be directed to City of Twin Falls Staff Engineer Josh Baird at 208-735-7323.

