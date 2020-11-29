 Skip to main content
Activity changes: Outdoor recreation in the South Hills will feel, look different going forward
Rock Creek Canyon burn areas

The Harrington Fork Trailhead sign, seen Oct. 1, toppled during the Badger Fire in Rock Creek Canyon south of Hansen.

 JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

The effects on outdoor recreation in the South Hills from the Badger Fire are beginning to show some two months after the 90,000 acre fire started Sept. 12 near Badger Mountain.

Hunters received rain checks on tags drawn. Single-track users like mountain bikers, hikers, and equestrians had their respective seasons cut short. But several issues that need addressing — long-term effects on wildlife, trail maintenance, forest management and camping — remain unknown.

One fact known heading into winter is that the South Hills, not just in the burn area, will have a different landscape and a changed way of recreating for years to come as the forest recovery begins.

See The Big Story, Page E1.

