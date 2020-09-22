ACH Seeds has new independent sales agent

ACH Seeds has named Natalie Smyer as a new independent sales agent serving customers around the greater south Cassia region of Idaho.

Smyer has been a part of the sugar beet industry for several years and has most recently supported Bill Garrard over the last 12 years as an assistant in his role as independent sales agent for ACH Seeds.

Since her start as an assistant over 12 years ago, Smyer has established herself as a knowledge-driven sugarbeet seed specialist. She became familiar with sugarbeets as a child working on the family farm and in 4-H, where she planted and managed her own sugarbeet plot. As a strong community supporter, Smyer contributes to her local FFA chapters and Blue Jacket programs. She has also contributed to local schools, 4-H programs and sponsored livestock at the local fairs. She has supported the ACH Seeds Crystal brand with grower demonstration plots, hosted grower tours and informational seed meetings.

Smyer succeeds her father, Bill Garrard, as the newest ACH Seeds Crystal brand independent sales agent. Her passion for sugarbeets, her community and her customers combined with her competence assures a high level of service and attention to detail that many ACH Seeds customers have come to rely on.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0