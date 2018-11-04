Immigration
Swisher says the U.S. needs a comprehensive approach to border security and an immigration program that's an efficient and effective system.
The VISA and guest worker programs need to be updated, especially in agriculture where so many dairy jobs now are year-round work. Those workers need a different path from seasonal workers. The vast majority of those are foreign workers and a very important part of Idaho's economy.
Natural Resources
Swisher says he will promote policies that encourage the most efficient use of the country's natural resources. He advocates for strong partnerships between Idaho and the forest service, and to enforce clean air and water laws.
He said he would also work to prevent the damages of climate change from hurting Idaho businesses and industry.
Refugee policy
Swisher told the Times-News he doesn't agree with lowering the numbers of immigrants allowed to cross the borders as an answer to the problem. There's an immigration process in place and we need to invest in the process to increase its efficiency, he said. We need to be able to process applicants quickly. And we need to process immigrants in need of asylum or send them back if they don't.
Tax cuts/Deficit
Reforming Medicare and Social Security is the wrong way to go about lowering the deficit, Swisher said. Comprehensive tax reforms are needed to lower tax rates for those who make less than $1 million per year.
Prop 2
Swisher supports Medicaid expansion. "It's the morally right thing to do. It's the fiscally right thing to do," he told the Times-News. "The money savings would be tremendous.
"We need to lift employees' wages so people can afford these things on their own."
