BOISE — Seventy percent of drivers say they’d be afraid to ride in a fully self-driving vehicle, according to the latest research released by AAA.
The results were similar to those from a survey that AAA conducted following a series of high-profile accidents involving autonomous vehicles last year. While respondents acknowledged the benefits of self-driving technology, only 19 percent said they’d be willing to let a self-driving car transport their children.
“When people have trusted the technology to do things that it was never designed to do, it has led to serious, and sometimes fatal, consequences,” AAA Idaho Public Affairs Director Matthew Conde said in a statement. “What we’re seeing in public opinion is what AAA has been saying all along — for now, there is no acceptable replacement for human drivers who have their eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel.”
As part of AAA’s survey, 53 percent of survey participants were in favor of "people mover" systems in theme parks, airports and other closed-loop systems. And 44 percent supported autonomous vehicle deployment for the delivery of food or packages.
“The adoption of autonomous vehicles is going to continue on an incremental basis as people become more familiar with different aspects of the technology,” Conde said. "Certain autonomous systems are already widely available, but admittedly, the entire puzzle isn’t complete yet.”
Ownership of vehicles equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) has steadily increased in recent years, AAA reports. Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keeping Assistance and Self-Parking Technology adds safety and convenience for many drivers. According to AAA’s research, Lane Keeping Assistance is the most trusted of these systems, while Self-Parking Technology is the least trusted.
Conde noted that self-driving cars require advanced signage, lane striping and fiber-optic networks to help them make course corrections along the way.
“With the huge funding shortfall just to maintain our current transportation infrastructure, both nationally and here in Idaho, it’s clear that we have a long way to go,” he said
The Gem State currently faces an estimated $162 million annual shortfall just to keep up with current maintenance needs, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.