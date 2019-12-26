A year of change in politics and education

Politics
Lawmakers took far more than their allotted time to finish the 2019 session. Very little tangible legislation came from the session, and officials mostly positioned themselves for a contentious 2020. The big issue was how to implement voter-approved Medicaid expansion, and while some progress was made, a lot was left up to the next Legislature. A bill to expand the requirements to get an initiative on the ballot passed both houses but was vetoed by the governor, and is expected to come up again in 2020. The anticipated updates to the school funding formula also fell to another group of lawmakers.
1. What percentage of voters is required to get an issue on the ballot?
A. 2%
B. 4%
C. 6%
D. 10%
2. How many people voted yes on Medicaid expansion?
A. 51%
B. 56%
C. 59%
D. 61%
3. How does the state divide money among schools?
A. Attendance
B. Enrollment
C. Area population
D. Need-based
The optics of a municipality cutting their recycling program are poor, especially given the current environmental movement. But it was interesting to learn that even with the best intentions, most things just can’t be recycled. The city used to make money on recycling, and now not only does it not generate revenue, but the city also pays a significant amount of money to recycle. Council members made multiple efforts to save the full recycling program and continue operating at its full capacity, but monetary concerns stemming from an inefficient system ultimately won out, forcing them to reduce their program to only recycle the most valuable items.
4. Which item cannot be recycled?
A. Aluminum
B. Plastic
C. Cardboard
D. Tin
5. Prior to the change, what percent of the city’s recycle stream was trash?
A. 2%
B. 5%
C. 8%
D. 11%
6. According to FiveThirtyEight, what percent of recyclables is lost to contamination?
A. 10%
B. 16%
C. 21%
D. 27%
Jail bond (Oct. 7)
There are a lot of people crammed into small spaces at the Twin Falls jail. The county says its overcrowded jail could lead to a lawsuit and that it’s unsafe for the inmates and the staff. Officials attempted to raise money to expand jail capacity with a bond, and while the majority of voters supported the project, it wasn’t enough to pass. The county is now looking at other options to alleviate overcrowding without a bond in hand.
7. How many inmates are sleeping on the floor in Twin Falls?
A. 0
B. 10
C. 35
D. 80
8. How much did the county want for the jail bond?
A. $25 million
B. $30 million
C. $35 million
D. $40 million
9. How much does the county spend sending inmates out of county?
A. $250,000
B. $500,000
C. $1,000,000
D. $1,500,000
Education
Heritage Academy saga (July 6)
The Jerome charter school Heritage Academy asked for an investigation into the state’s Public Charter School Commission this summer after members could be heard making disparaging comments about the school and its leadership during a meeting. The Attorney General ultimately found the Commission had likely broken some rules and required the Commission to apologize to the school. Superintendent Christine Ivie later filed a tort claim against the commission.
10. How many Heritage students qualify for free and reduced price lunch?
A. 50%
B. 78%
C. 89%
D. 94%
11. How were the comments made by Commission members revealed?
A. Public records request
B. Accidentally released audio
C. Word of mouth
D. Voluntarily
12. What does Commission Chairman Alan Reed do for a living?
A. Dairyman
B. Teacher
C. Engineer
D. Lawyer
Master Educator Premium (Sept. 8)
The state has mostly invested in recruiting new teachers to the state in order to fill labor shortages. But less has been done to compensate the state’s most experienced teachers. In theory, a merit-based system to pay veteran teachers more money makes sense, but many said the application process was overly burdensome and others felt slighted they had to ask for fair pay at all.
13. Roughly what percent of eligible teachers applied?
A. 10%
B. 25%
C. 50%
D. 60%
14. How long did teachers estimate they spent filling out the application?
A. 10 hours
B. 30 hours
C. 65 hours
D. 120 hours
15. How much were the premiums worth over three years?
A. $6,000
B. $12,000
C. $15,000
D. $20,000
Hispanic Youth Summit at CSI (Oct. 4)
It’s always important to allow students to see themselves in a college setting. The Hispanic Youth Summit was instrumental in showing them that there is a path to success that can provide them the necessary tools to support their endeavors. Many students said the event inspired them and made them feel as if their goals were achievable.
16. How many students attended the event?
A. 200
B. 500
C. 750
D. 1,000
17. How many years has the summit been held at CSI?
A. 1
B. 2
C. 3
D. 4
18. How much scholarship money was awarded?
A. $150,000
B. $400,000
C. $650,000
D. $800,000
