A year in the making — Reflecting on the top stories of 2019

TWIN FALLS — Looking back over the top stories of 2019, it is apparent that the final year of the decade held many defining moments for the Magic Valley — some heroic and uplifting, some unfortunate and tragic. As we sifted through our archives and tallied which topics saw the most traffic, we compiled a collection of works for readers to reflect on. These stories represent a year in the making of our community's collective history.
With this final end-of-year package, reporters and editors at the Times-News hope readers will enjoy a virtual tour of this year's most important news and pause to consider which stories moved them most. News is our passion and we want to thank our loyal readers for supporting our endeavor — we aim to collect and deliver local stories as accurately as possible.
It truly takes a village to record history as it happens. As we enter a new decade, may we all remember our important roles in the process.
Sit back, read and remember, while testing your memory with our quiz questions over this year's most memorable moments and most critical events.
