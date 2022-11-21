A thirst for blood and belonging

The most romantic movie of the year is a teenage dirtbag road trip, featuring a couple of cannibal kids who collide unexpectedly before embarking on a meander across the Midwest.

It’s about ’80s punks who feast on flesh — and it is one of the most moving and authentically beautiful love stories about the rarity that is finding yourself in someone else.

Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All” is a swoony tapestry of Americana dripping with gore, caked in viscera. David Kajganich, who wrote the screenplays for Guadagnino’s “A Bigger Splash” and “Suspiria,” has adapted Camille DeAngelis’ award-winning novel to the screen, a coming-of-age tale that just so happens to feature cannibalism, in all its gory detail.

The luminous-yet-steely Taylor Russell stars as Maren, a teenager “eater” who finds herself abruptly on her own after she’s abandoned by her father (Andre Holland).

Maren, equipped with only her birth certificate, some cash and a confessional cassette tape from her father, heads to Minnesota on a bus in search of her mother, finding different ports in the storm along the way. Most importantly, she discovers that she’s not alone.

Maren links up with Lee (Timothee Chalamet), whose scent she picks up in an Indiana convenience store. Following in the grand tradition of the great cinematic lovers with blood and love on the brain, the pair hit the road in a stolen pickup, driving in search of family with whom they can never stay.

Guadagnino creates a warmly worn cinematic world for these two to love and live in. Elliott Hostetter's dense and detailed production design feels deeply real, the peeling paint and overstuffed couches all of a piece. There’s a delicious grain and texture to Arseni Khachaturan’s 35 mm cinematography.

The clothes tell the story in Giula Piersanti’s costume design: Maren’s floaty floral dresses and combat boots showcase her femininity and toughness. Lee sports women’s blouses and cardigans — discarded items from victims we never see — over his grimy tank tops and rope-belted jeans, all with androgynous swagger.

Maren and Lee hunger for human meat and are therefore cursed with a necessary solitude — intimate relations are tinged with danger, bound by an eater’s ever-shifting and specific moral code. The vulnerability that binds Maren and Lee together isn’t sexual, but knowing — and accepting of — each other’s darkest secrets.

Despite the transgressive horrors at the center of “Bones and All,” Guadagnino delicately shepherds us into a world that we don’t want to leave at the end. Period-appropriate new wave needle drops intersperse Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ largely acoustic, piano-driven score.

It culminates with an achingly beautiful lullaby, in the film’s most romantic and tragic moment, sung by Reznor, that encapsulates everything that this film expresses about the kind of love that every human being needs: just another person that feels like home, bones and all.