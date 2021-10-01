 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A Spooky Night at the Minidoka Museum by flashlight is set for Oct. 22
0 comments

A Spooky Night at the Minidoka Museum by flashlight is set for Oct. 22

  • 0

RUPERT — A Spooky Night at the Minidoka Museum will be held from 6 - 8 p.m. Oct. 22.

The event will be held at the museum, 99 E. Baseline.

Last year's event held by flashlight was a success and this year will be even better.

Join the group in the barracks to sign up for a 10-minute slot to allow for social distancing. costumes are encouraged. The model train will be running in the depot, there will be spooks to scream at, pumpkins to enjoy and a goodie bag to take home.

Call 208-436-0336 for questions and to make a reservation.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News