A Spooky Night at the Minidoka Museum by flashlight is set for Oct. 22

RUPERT — A Spooky Night at the Minidoka Museum will be held from 6 - 8 p.m. Oct. 22.
The event will be held at the museum, 99 E. Baseline.
Last year's event held by flashlight was a success and this year will be even better.
Join the group in the barracks to sign up for a 10-minute slot to allow for social distancing. costumes are encouraged. The model train will be running in the depot, there will be spooks to scream at, pumpkins to enjoy and a goodie bag to take home.
Call 208-436-0336 for questions and to make a reservation.