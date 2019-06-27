You are the owner of this article.
A reporter in the wild: Box Canyon birding

From the Summer entertainment staff picks series
  COLIN TIERNAN
Dusty trails and sharp pictures

Business and Environment Reporter Colin Tiernan takes photos of birds during a hike June 20 at Box Canyon Springs near Hagerman.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

GOODING COUNTY — Idaho seems to know what it’s doing when it comes to canyons.

A few weeks ago expert guide and Times-News chief photographer Drew Nash took me to Box Canyon in Gooding County, 40 minutes or so west of Twin Falls. I like birding, shooting birds (with my camera) and hiking, so checking out places like Box Canyon is pretty much my main hobby these days.

I’m still pretty new to canyons, but this one seems pretty solid. Volcanic black rises up at 90-degree angles, maybe a couple of hundred feet high. At the bottom, a ribbon of green lines each side of the spring-fed river as it slithers west to the Snake. It’s isolated, well off the road, and the area is generally peaceful and quiet.

Before we started hiking down to the river, we spotted a flock of American white pelicans and a handful of Turkey vultures soaring overhead. That was a good start as we descended from the dry grasslands to the greenery below. It seems like Idaho is slim on pelicans, but they’re always a treat to see, especially during breeding season when the males have strange circular plates jutting out atop their bills, akin to avian hood ornaments.

Lower in the canyon, I started seeing some new species of plants that I’ll need to learn, including a gorgeous species of red columbine. Growing up in New England, and moving from Wyoming, I have found most of the flora in south-central Idaho new to me.

There were plentiful damselflies and dragonflies. I saw my first Flame Skimmer, a rusty orange beauty of a dragonfly that politely took a breather on a blade of grass while I got some shots.

The usual suspects sprouted up along the hike. Rock Wrens and dozens of swooping Cliff Swallows with their mud nests lined the canyon’s sides. Song sparrows showed off their pipes throughout the hike and some shy Common yellowthroats sang their song (witchety-witchety-witchey) from the brush. A few Yellow-breasted chats, showy and loud, rasped, cackled and warbled from the junipers.

For most people, the crown jewel of the hike would probably be the waterfall, which comes into sight about halfway into the hike. It’s a wide one, perhaps 20 feet, but only about 10 feet tall. The water on the river is remarkably clear, and, at some points, it’s a brilliant green — the color of young shoots of grass. In other spots, it’s a gorgeous Caribbean azure.

On the way back, we saw some Red-tailed hawks scanning the fertile canyon bottom for prey. And common ravens swirled above.

There are spots where the trail requires some ducking and pushing through branches. It’s not bad, but if a hiker wants an immaculately manicured experience (which strikes me as antithetical to the point of hiking) this isn’t for them. There’s also a rickety deck near the waterfall, so don’t jump on it.

Overall, this is an easy, short hike with excellent views of rocky canyon walls, beautiful water and fecund greenery. It’s a good option for anyone without the time or energy to head up north for a grueling Sawtooth excursion. It’s an ideal “my friend’s in town and we only have a few hours” hike.

After Box Canyon, we checked out the tall, misty waterfalls near Ritter Island State Park, which is a really cool spot. There were Bullock’s orioles and Red-winged blackbirds nesting near the falls, a special sight.

Where I hope to go next

The South Hills might be the next destination on my Idaho checklist. I plan to see Craters of the Moon National Monument, too. I’ve been up to the southernmost northern Sawtooths. I saw some Clark’s nutcrackers, Mountain bluebirds, Pine Grosbeaks and Western tanagers up there a few weeks ago, and two mammals I’d never seen before: Columbian ground squirrels and Golden-mantled ground squirrels.

Still, I plan on waking up earlier (or leaving after work on a Friday) and heading up even further north in the near future. If it’s possible, I hope to find some Bighorn sheep and Mountain goats in the Sawtooths, although if I failed to manage that in Wyoming, I’m not sure what my chances are here.

The Curlew National Grassland and Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area are both also on my list, along with the City of Rocks in Almo.

I’d love to get some shots of a Long-billed Curlew, and the Morley Nelson refuge apparently has a ton of breeding prairie falcons, which I’d love to see.

Regardless of where I go, I plan to see and shoot lots of cool wildlife this summer.

