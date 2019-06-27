A reporter in the wild: Box Canyon birding

Critical items to bring on your hike

It’s not a very long hike, so not much gear is necessary. I recommend wearing traction shoes because there are parts where the trail is so dusty and sandy that it’s slippery. This hike is more about looking at a sweet canyon than it is about taking on a challenging summit.

It's advisable to wear pants or walk delicately through the overgrown spots because the poison ivy is lush and omnipresent. I washed my legs off three times in the refreshing, cool water, which felt good, but I regretted wearing shorts. I don’t own good hiking pants. I normally take a strongly pro-shorts position, but this just might be a pants kind of hike.