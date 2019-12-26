You are the owner of this article.
A quick look at 2019

From the Looking back at 2019: Top stories and reader quiz questions series
January

Reports: Twin Falls nurse suspected of disposing missing Colorado woman's cellphone

TWIN FALLS — Authorities investigated local woman Krystal Kenney Lee in the murder of a missing Colorado mom.

Krystal Jean Lee Kenney

Kenney

 Colorado Springs Police Department via AP

Kelsey Berreth’s fiance, Patrick Frazee, 32, was eventually convicted in her death. Berreth disappeared from her home in Woodland Park, Colo. on Thanksgiving Day, 2018.

Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — Two weeks after Idaho Lottery officials announced a winning $1 million ticket purchased in Twin Falls, Mark Hubbs of Shoshone checked his ticket number. Sure enough, all six numbers — 220063 — matched up.

“I knew I had a couple of tickets with the 2200 as the first few numbers,” Hubbs said in a statement. “But that number just looked awfully familiar. But I kept thinking, it’s too good to be true.”

February

Idaho woman thought she was breaking up a dog fight. But she was holding a young mountain lion

MACKAY — Idaho Fish and Game reported that the woman was breaking up what she thought was a fight between her dog and another dog. But as she pulled the two animals apart, she realized that in one hand she held a juvenile male mountain lion weighing around 35 pounds.

While restraining both the dog and the cat, the woman yelled for her husband, who was still inside the house, to grab a gun. He reacted quickly and shot the mountain lion while his wife held onto it, Idaho Fish and Game said in a press release.

Shopko to close Twin Falls store

TWIN FALLS — Shopko announced it would close most of its stores nationally, including its store in the Magic Valley Mall.

Shopko was one of 41 stores that opened Oct. 29, 1986, in the Magic Valley Mall in Twin Falls.

Burley man arrested in Regina Krieger murder cold case

BURLEY — Gilberto Flores Rodriguez, 56, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, for killing 14-year-old Regina Krieger, a crime that went unsolved and unavenged for 14 years.

Rhonda Hunnel

Rhonda Hunnel holds a portrait of her daughter, Regina Krieger, Feb. 21 in her home in Henderson, Nevada.

 WADE VANDERVORT, LAS VEGAS SUN/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-NEWS

Krieger disappeared from her father's home in Burley in February 1995, just days before her 15th birthday. Horseback riders later found her decomposed body along the north bank of the Snake River; her throat had been slashed and she had been stabbed in the heart. Rodriguez's next status hearing is set at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 6.

March

Twin Falls City Council approves controversial hotel on canyon rim

TWIN FALLS — Emotions ran high in City Hall on March 18 as the City Council approved a four-story hotel at the gateway to the city.

Home2 Suites in Hilton

McNeill Hotel Co. and GBA Architecture and Design provided this rendering of the proposed Home2 Suites hotel on the Snake River Canyon rim, obtained via the agenda packet for the Planning and Zoning Commission.

 COURTESY OF CITY OF TWIN FALLS

After hearing from developers, city staff and 31 people who spoke during a public hearing, the Council voted 4-2 to allow a hotel on the canyon rim adjacent to the Twin Falls Visitor Center.

Twin Falls High School baseball coach charged with DUI resigns

TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls High School’s baseball coach resigned following a late February arrest for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. Timothy Stadelmeir, 43, submitted his resignation as a coach for personal reasons.

Stadelmeir eventually pleaded guilty.

Twin Falls deputy prosecutor resigns following DUI arrest

TWIN FALLS — Police arrested Twin Falls County Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Agee on March 22 on suspicion of misdemeanor driving under the influence. To avoid a conflict of interest, the prosecution was not handled by the county prosecutor’s office.

April

Lincoln County Sheriff arrested and charged with sexually abusing child

SHOSHONE — Lincoln County Sheriff Rene Rodriguez was arrested April 5 on suspicion of sexually abusing a child.

Rene Rodriguez

Rodriguez

 COURTESY PHOTO

Rodriguez, then 41, was charged with one count of child sexual abuse of a minor under 16 years of age, four counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16, and one count of rape. Rodriguez was found guilty in November of all six counts. Sentencing is scheduled for March 20.

Prosecutor: Secondhand meth found in twin babies' systems but cause of death was suffocation

TWIN FALLS — Twin babies found dead in a home in October 2018 died from what appears to be accidental suffocation, Twin Falls Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs announced April 25.

Evidence suggested the mother of the 7-week-old brothers fell asleep in a position that inadvertently restricted the babies’ breathing. A toxicology report for the twins found some methamphetamine in both of the babies’ systems, likely due to being in the presence of other people using it.

May

Dairy says former bookkeeper embezzled more than $700,000

WENDELL — In May, Box Canyon Dairy filed a lawsuit against its bookkeeper, claiming she embezzled — mostly between December 2015 and August 2018 — more than $700,000 from the company.

Stephanie Diane Wells, 34, was criminally charged in Gooding County with 19 felony counts of grand theft. Wells initially pleaded not guilty but pleaded guilty in November. Wells will be sentenced in February.

Fish and Game employee dies in I-84 crash

HAZELTON — A May 14 crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 84 south of town killed a popular Idaho Department of Fish and Game employee.

Obituary: Douglas John Megargle
Sherri Davis

Douglas Megargle, 52, of Jerome died as a result of the six-vehicle collision, according to an Idaho State Police statement. Megargle was the Magic Vaey Regional Fisheries manager and a full-time Fish and Game employee for 22 years.

Report: Burley jail staff didn't check on inmate before his death

BURLEY — Thomas M. Rettew lay in a jail cell Jan. 17 suffering the effects of a meth overdose before guards checked on him, decided he was detoxing and left. Three hours later, he was dead.

Rettew, a 38-year-old Rupert man, was in a holding cell at the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center for about four hours before his death from acute methamphetamine toxicity, according to a May report filed by Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, which recommended no charges against guards.

June

6 taken to hospitals after 4-car crash on Blue Lakes Boulevard

TWIN FALLS — A June 7 crash involving four vehicles and a total of nine people on Blue Lakes Boulevard North killed a woman and severely injured her husband.

Crash 1

A deadly crash on June 7 involved four vehicles and a total of nine people on Heyburn Avenue and Blue Lakes Boulevard North in Twin Falls. The accident killed one woman and severely injured her husband.

 MATT SANDBERG, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

Cedric Sebastian Mitchell, 35, was driving his GMC Sierra on Heyburn Avenue East at nearly 80 mph when he slammed into the back of Dwayne Steiner’s pickup, killing passenger Maryann Steiner.

Mitchell was charged with first-degree murder and five felony counts of aggravated battery. Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty.

Farewell in the forecast: Neudorff leaving KMVT green screen

TWIN FALLS — In June, chief meteorologist Brian Neudorff announced he was leaving KMVT for a job with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Louisville, Kentucky.

Neudorff on skyquakes

Chief Meteorologist Brian Neudorff explains how the green screens work June 13 at the KMVT Studio in Twin Falls. Neudorff will be leaving KMVT after eight years with the station. He will be moving on to a position with the National Weather Service.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

Neudorff had been with the CBS affiliate for eight years.

July

Burley teacher sentenced for asking student to get her drugs

BURLEY — A Cassia High School teacher had to do five days of community service and probation after she was accused of asking a student to get Hydrocodone and Vicodin in Mexico for her.

Susan Payton Bedke, 57, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor attempted possession of a controlled substance and she was sentenced to a withheld judgment on June 10.

Celebrate Fourth of July at Jerome Freedom Fest

JEROME — The city's third-annual Fourth of July Freedom Fest came back to town for a day of food, fireworks and fun at Veterans Memorial Park.

Jerome Freedom Fest

Jerome County Commissioner Charlie Howell gets dunked in the Jerome School District dunk tank June 29 during the Freedom Fest at Veterans Memorial Park in Jerome.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

“What I like is seeing the community come together," Bernadette Gomes, Jerome city, clerk said. "It’s amazing to see everyone sitting out there and relaxing.”

South Hills' last bighorn sheep put down

JEROME — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has lethally removed the South Hills’ last four bighorn sheep.

Fish and Game said the two ewes and two young rams likely represented the last remnants of a reintroduction effort that took place between 1986 and 1993. Fifty bighorn sheep were released in the South Hills’ Unit 54 during that time period, but the population struggled from the outset. 

August

As migrant workers decrease, Idaho farmers struggle

TWIN FALLS — The number of migrant workers has declined nationwide, and many of those workers who are here now are on an H-2A visa, which allows farmers to bring in foreign workers for seasonal jobs.

Migrant Workers

Ofelia Bastidas and her husband, Polo Gil, discuss their experience as migrant workers Aug. 13 at El Milagro Housing in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

The visa program requires farmers to pay its enrolled employees a set minimum wage. Idaho’s rate increased 16% from last year to $13.48 per hour. The consistent increase in wages has Magic Valley farmers worried about downsizing or ceasing operations.

'Not one crusty old guy at that sale that didn’t have tears in his eyes': Auction features steer raised by boy who died in accident

BURLEY — The Cassia County Fair & Rodeo Livestock Sale had a special closing act Aug. 17: The sale of a 4-H steer that belonged to 12-year-old Sean David Loughmiller, who died in an ATV crash while moving cattle this summer.

Sean Loughmiller's $63,000 steer

Sean Loughmiller's 4-H steer was sold during a special auction after the Cassia County Fair & Rodeo Livestock Sale on Saturday. Sean, 12, was killed in an ATV crash this summer. Pictured are from left, Ryan Loughmiller, Zac Powers, JuliAnn Loughmiller and Heber Loughmiller. In the end, the steer brought in $63,000.

 

 

 COURTESY PHOTO

After the first person bought the animal, it was donated back and sold again.

“That happened again and again and again,” Packham said. The steer was auctioned 13 times. In all, the event brought in $63,000.

Sweetening the pot: A town teetering on the edge of economic uncertainty

JACKPOT, Nev. — Jackpot was founded on casinos, but times are changing for the border town on U.S. Highway 93.

Life in Jackpot

Dealer Fidel Blanco covers the roulette table Aug. 2 at Cactus Petes Resort Casino in Jackpot, Nevada. Gaming has rebounded slowly in Jackpot since the Great Recession, but new businesses could give the town's economy a boost. 

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

As a gambling hot spot, Jackpot’s economy has always cycled between booms and busts, winning and losing with strong and weak economies. In recent years, Jackpot’s casino-centric economy has had to deal with fewer gamblers and an uptick in competition for those bettors.

September

BASE jumper dies after parachute mishap

TWIN FALLS — A California man died while BASE jumping off the Perrine Bridge.

Brandon John Chance, 38, and his wife both jumped, but he deployed his parachute late and hit the water with the chute partially deployed. His wife landed safely.

Blue light special: Twin Falls Kmart closing for good

TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls’ Kmart is closing.

The store was one of two Kmarts still open in Idaho. The Lewiston Kmart is also closing its doors.

October

Jerome native EllieMae Millenkamp joins Blake Shelton's team on 'The Voice'

JEROME — EllieMae Millenkamp was born and raised in Jerome and played music at her local church. While attending college in Iowa, she played at small coffee shops and in her church.

EllieMae Millenkamp

EllieMae Millenkamp performs on an episode of 'The Voice' that aired Oct. 15.

 JUSTIN LUBIN PHOTO/NBC

Now, Millenkamp is known nationally after making it on the NBC show “The Voice.”

Comings and goings: Domino's, Planet Fitness, other business opening announcements

TWIN FALLS — New businesses continue to open up shop in Twin Falls.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness opened Monday at 1763 Fillmore St. in Twin Falls. The gym is in the old Hancock Fabrics property and will have a grand opening Nov. 20. 

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

A Domino’s is scheduled to open in early 2020 at 1869 Addison Ave. E., Guppies Hot Rod Grille opened its new Kimberly location at 105 Main St. N. and Planet Fitness announced it would open by the end of November at 1763 Fillmore St. at the former Hancock Fabric's building.

'My place is to love them': How a Burley Latter-day Saint learned from his Muslim dad and lesbian mom

BURLEY — In a new book, a Burley Latter-day Saint comes out about the years of shame he felt over his gay mother and Muslim father — and the realization he was the one who needed to change.

Mike Ramsey's new book

Mike Ramsey poses for a portrait after talking about his upcoming book, 'My Dad is a Muslim, My Mom is a Lesbian, and I'm a Latter-day Saint,' on Oct. 11 at his business, Nifty Marketing in Burley.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Mike Ramsey’s book “My Dad is a Muslim, My Mom is a Lesbian, and I’m a Latter-day Saint” was released in November.

In the book, Ramsey, 35, talks about his pain growing up in a conservative small southern Idaho town in an extended LDS family with a single Lesbian mother — and a Muslim father he’d never met.

November

Filer High School student died in rollover crash

BOISE — Seventeen-year-old Mayson Martinez from Filer died Nov. 23 from injuries he suffered in a car crash.

Filer vs Declo football

Filer wide receiver Mayson Martinez sneaks the ball up the center Oct. 18 at Filer High School in Filer.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Martinez was driving east on Interstate 84 when his car rolled near Mountain Home and he was thrown from the car. He was a student at Filer High School where he played football, basketball and baseball.

Fish and Game: 154 geese and ducks left to rot along highway

GOODING — Idaho Department of Fish and Game found 154 dead snow geese, Canada geese and mallards left to rot in piles along Idaho Highway 46, just north of the Gooding and Camas county lines.

Snow geese

Idaho Fish and Game has found 154 snow geese, Canada geese and ducks left to rot along Idaho State Highway 46, just north of the Gooding and Camas county lines. More than 100 of those birds were snow geese. 

 COURTESY IDAHO FISH AND GAME

Idaho Fish and Game Regional Communications Manager Terry Thompson said whoever committed the crime doesn’t deserve to be called a hunter.

December

Idaho witness to be sentenced in Colorado killing case

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — The key witness against a Colorado rancher convicted of killing his fiancee will be sentenced next month for tampering with evidence in the case.

A judge set the sentencing hearing for Krystal Kenney Lee of Kimberly for Jan. 28. The former St. Luke's nurse reached a plea deal to testify against Patrick Frazee in Kelsey Berreth’s death.

'This is total devastation' — Magic Valley bees dying in droves

BUHL — Tony Kaneaster has been in the bee business for 40 years. The 49-year-old and his dad have seen their bees die by the thousands a few times over the past decade.

The death of bees

Beekeeper Dave Kaneaster inspects his hives Nov. 22 in Bliss. Kaneaster has been in the honey and pollination business for more than a half-century, but has never seen bee yards die out so massively. 

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

But they have never seen anything quite like this.

"This is 100% loss," Tony Kaneaster said.

'Christmas miracle' baby born on way to hospital

TWIN FALLS — A Buhl family is calling the birth of their baby a Christmas miracle.

Baby born in car on way to hospital

On Friday, Sara Kidd and Brack Jaynes visit their new son, Brack Nelson Jaynes, born 9 weeks premature in their car on the side of the road Thursday as the couple drove to the hospital. The baby will stay at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls until he is able to go home.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Sara Kidd’s and Brack Jaynes’ little boy’s entrance into the world was uneventful, with one exception: He was born nine weeks early in the family car headed up Pole Line Road, about 5 miles from the hospital.

